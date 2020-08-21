The Cultural Marxism and radical progressive thoughts being taught to our children in public schools seem to make the news every other day. Sadly, there are likely many more that do not get reported because of the culture that has been established in many public schools around the country. Schools have become like Las Vegas. What happens in public schools stays in public schools.

The latest hideous example is a political cartoon used as part of an assigned in an 8th grade social studies class at Cooper Junior High in Wylie, TX. The cartoon depicts a slave trader, a Ku Klux Klan member, and law enforcement officers with their knee on the neck of a Black man. It’s a comparison of these racist groups to modern law enforcement insinuating that Derek Chauvin’s attack on George Floyd is common.

In the latest episode of Non-Compliant America, JD breaks down why this isn’t an isolated case, why we must prepare our kids for college rather than trying the futile effort to change them, and how parents should be homeschooling or sending their kids to private school whenever possible.

Joe Gamaldi, Vice President of the National Fraternal Order of Police, penned a letter to the superintendent of Wylie ISD:

Superintendent Vinson,

We find ourselves living in very turbulent times in this country. Amidst the unrest and uncertainty, the brave men and women of law enforcement have made every effort to bridge the gap is engaging with the youth of our community and reminding them that we are here to help, and should they ever find themselves in need, to call us. This interaction with our youth becomes increasingly difficult when adults who were hired to educate them engage in outright divisiveness towards us.

It has been brought to our attention by concerned parent that a recent assignment to junior high school students in Wylie ISD depicted police officers being compared to slave owners and members of the KKK. I cannot begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this comparison is, but what is more disturbing is that no adult within your school thought better before sending this assignment to children. After one of the concerned parents reached out, you said you would “review” the matter, and apologized. Might I suggest pulling the assignment back immediately and issuing an apology to every family who had to view the material your teachers sent out.

You see police officers are a diverse group of individuals who are working diligently to have conversations, often difficult ones, with our communities and our children. We are willing to sit down with anyone and have a fact-based conversation about our profession, but divisiveness like your teachers showed does nothing to move that conversation forward. It only widens the gap further. Schools are supposed to be a place where the youth of America are taught acceptance and understanding, it is where we mold the future of our country, not indoctrinate them in the way of division.

The school district has pulled the lesson and apologized. That’s good. But for every indoctrinating incident that makes the news, there are thousands of others nationwide that don’t get reported. Public schools are truly dangerous.

We are sorry for any hurt that may have been caused by a lesson that included political cartoons that reflected negatively on LEOs. We value them and will do better. Thanks @GLFOP @TMPALegislative @WyliePD @SachsePD @murphytex for helping us move forward. pic.twitter.com/8wRZq9x5WQ — Wylie ISD (@WylieISD) August 20, 2020

