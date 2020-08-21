We messed up. Most of us did, at least. We allowed government to achieve far too much authoritarianism due to the COVID-19 scam. And for those who are skeptical about my contention that this is a scam or believe I’m begging the question, let me say unequivocally that this is, indeed, a full-blown scam. The disease is real. The reactions are overblown compare to the actual risks. Science tells us this disease barely registers as a threat to anyone under 40. In Sweden where there were very few mandates or lockdowns, a total of 26 people under the age of 40 have died from COVID-19. 26. Total.

Instead of rising up months ago, many of us complained. One of the premises behind our Non-Compliant America podcast is that there are five stages of non-compliance. It starts with opposition, simply voicing our concerns to elected officials. It escalates to protests and lawsuits. Then, there’s civil disobedience, followed if necessary by civil war. We aren’t to that last stage yet but we should be beyond the first stage and onto two, three, and four. But most of us are not. We’ve assumed too much, done too little, and now it seems like we’re not ready to organize.

Guess what, folks. It’s time to organize. It’s time to organize protests, file lawsuits, and engage in civil disobedience as a united group. There are plenty of patriotic Americans who have done so already, but not nearly enough. These “lone wolf conservatives,” as I like to call them, need our support. We MUST address this situation as an existential threat to the United States of America, the Constitution, and our future as a nation. They said the pandemic was the existential threat. It wasn’t. But these draconian mandates definitely are.

Suicides and drug overdoses are skyrocketing. Destitution is rampant. Jobs and businesses are being lost indefinitely. The psychological effect this is having on adults but more dramatically on children is inexcusable. We are destroying our nation and quashing our own future. We’re doing so because of a disease with a 99.96% recovery rate for everyone under the age of 40. And yes, that includes those with pre-existing conditions. If we were to eliminate those with co-morbidities from the statistics, the death rate would be infinitesimal.

In this latest episode of the NOQ Report, I expressed my shame for not doing more about it earlier and my desire to make sure we do something about it now. It’s not too late even though we should have been doing this months ago. We can’t rely on common sense or science to wake up the masses or force government’s hand. This is quickly becoming a post-truth society. The only way to reverse that trend is with the truth.

We’ve complained long enough. It’s time for organized action. If Antifa and Black Lives Matter can organize enough to tear down statues, surely patriots can organize protests, lawsuits, and civil disobedience to end the lockdowns immediately. We must.

Patriots stepping up to save independent media from COVID-19 woes

We were on the verge of a disastrous end, but you guys have been stepping up big time. We’re almost there.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for tens of millions of Americans. We’ve experienced the hardest economic downturn in history thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns and many are still trying to recover. We’re among them. Despite record-breaking surges in traffic, our revenue has fallen dramatically. It’s strange knowing that we’re working harder and getting the truth out to more people, yet revenue on the site plummeted.

We have called on our patriotic readers and podcast listeners to pitch in what they can to help. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and extremely humbling. As a conservative, I have a hard time “begging” for funds to keep our news outlet running, but COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent reduction of revenues have made it necessary. Nevertheless, the last month has shown us that patriots appreciate pro-American news as a contrast to the anti-American mainstream media outlets spreading lies incessantly.

We asked for help and you guys have been delivering. We raised over $3200, enough to keep us going for the rest of August and part of September! I cannot stress how much of a blessing this has been for not only NOQ Report as an organization but also for my family. This isn’t a hobby; we operate NOQ Report and all of the podcasts associated with it as a more-than-full-time job. Every day we’re producing tons of content and spreading the truth that mainstream media refuses to report. Even when they do report it, they do so with a leftist slant while pretending to be unbiased. We do not use subterfuge. We are unabashedly conservative in our opinion but the news we report is factual. It all comes from a conservative, America First perspective, but we do not lie.

This isn’t about propaganda. If it were, we would be no better than the mainstream media outlets we abhor. Instead, we focus on the truth because we know that being honest gives us credibility. Besides, conservatives almost always have the truth on our side.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $8,300 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

