Chanel Rion, Chief White House Correspondent for One America News (OAN), announced today, the formal launch of the National White House Correspondents Association (NWHCA). Rion’s ewly formed correspondents’ organization has begun accepting applications by invitation only.

NWHCA’s first phase mission aims to accomplish the following:

Bring more balance and diverse question in the White House briefing room

Foster meaningful discussion and debate at the White House

Restore free and open press coverage in the briefing room and coverage of the White House

The NWHCA seks to restore balance and diversity of viewpoints in White House news coverage. The American public is served best when all voices are heard and the President’s message is unfiltered. According to Rion, the WHCA has maneuvered almost all balance and diversity out of the White House correspondents’ pool and briefing room demonstrating daily that they consider America’s free press the exclusive property of the “progressive” reformers of Washington. This is not representative of a free and balanced press.

NWHCA’s presence at the White House will create a healthier atmosphere for our nation. Our republic thrives best when all viewpoints are considered and discussed.

Rion founded the NWHCA on her own initiative in Delaware, April 2020, after her experience with the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) including their vote to expel Rion from the WHCA—a club of which she had never even been a member.

Moving forward, Rion’s NWHCA is seeking shared control of the White House briefing room and all other delegated press functions with the 117-year-old WHCA in order to restore balance to White House reporting which at present, largely amounts to a confederation of journalists with long socialist agendas and deep links to the Democratic Party.

Rion has volunteered to serve without remuneration throughout what she says will be the organizational period of sixty months including all of the second Trump administration. Part of that organizational period will include the NWHCA’s expectation to set up legal networks, state by state, to defend the First Amendment and press rights in the courts.

Background

Rion became nationally controversial after traveling to Ukraine with Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, to film money laundering and bribery testimony related to Joe and Hunter Biden. In 2019, Rion interviewed high profile witnesses in Ukraine that Adam Schiff had concealed from the American public in the Trump impeachment hearings. Thereafter Rion became a target of WHCA members’ orchestrated smear campaigns.

Nonetheless, President Trump recognized, often, OAN’s efforts to deliver real news o the American public. After the WHCA failed in its attempt to evict Rion from the White House Briefing Room, Rion returned daily as a guest of the White House by permission of Press Secretaries Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany. WHCA relegated Rion to stand in the back of the room, segregated and roped off from the rest of the press pool.

Rion was defended and protected by thousands of supporters after WHCA members attempted to smear her by concocting stories they invented and fed to the tabloid Daily Mail. WHCA members claimed Rion no longer deserved any presence in the White House nor in the Brady Briefing Room.

Rion, who graduated from Harvard University in 2015 after five years in Cambridge, says she had no aspirations in broadcasting and was not specifically trained in journalism beyond several journalism courses and intensive writing as an honors graduate in International Relations and Religion with film production training.

As a stalwart defender of the First Amendment, she soon found herself recruited by Charles and Robert Herring of the OAN Network in 2019 where she found her lifetime of dedication to constitutional and conservative causes perfectly suited.

She looks forward to a future where NWHCA will contribute to balance and accuracy in White House reportage.

For more information: www.nwhca.press

#BREAKING: Newly Organized National White House Correspondents Association Launches, Offers Counterpoint to 117-Year-Old @WHCA. "Rion’s NWHCA is seeking shared control of WH briefing room and all other delegated press functions with the 117-year-old WHCA"https://t.co/HSheYhGJaa pic.twitter.com/KSCxNSiBPt — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 20, 2020

Patriots stepping up to save independent media from COVID-19 woes

We were on the verge of a disastrous end, but you guys have been stepping up big time. We’re almost there.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for tens of millions of Americans. We’ve experienced the hardest economic downturn in history thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns and many are still trying to recover. We’re among them. Despite record-breaking surges in traffic, our revenue has fallen dramatically. It’s strange knowing that we’re working harder and getting the truth out to more people, yet revenue on the site plummeted.

We have called on our patriotic readers and podcast listeners to pitch in what they can to help. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and extremely humbling. As a conservative, I have a hard time “begging” for funds to keep our news outlet running, but COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent reduction of revenues have made it necessary. Nevertheless, the last month has shown us that patriots appreciate pro-American news as a contrast to the anti-American mainstream media outlets spreading lies incessantly.

We asked for help and you guys have been delivering. We raised over $3200, enough to keep us going for the rest of August and part of September! I cannot stress how much of a blessing this has been for not only NOQ Report as an organization but also for my family. This isn’t a hobby; we operate NOQ Report and all of the podcasts associated with it as a more-than-full-time job. Every day we’re producing tons of content and spreading the truth that mainstream media refuses to report. Even when they do report it, they do so with a leftist slant while pretending to be unbiased. We do not use subterfuge. We are unabashedly conservative in our opinion but the news we report is factual. It all comes from a conservative, America First perspective, but we do not lie.

This isn’t about propaganda. If it were, we would be no better than the mainstream media outlets we abhor. Instead, we focus on the truth because we know that being honest gives us credibility. Besides, conservatives almost always have the truth on our side.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $8,300 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



