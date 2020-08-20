It’s funny that I just read my colleagues post about the shifting narrative for face mask mandates. One thing he noted was that people of Arizona had been most reluctant to wear face masks. In researching this, I found that many in Arizona’s government have taken this reluctance as a sign to get even more draconian, to establish completely unrealistic goals so life can essentially never go back to normal. And Congressman Andy Biggs is furious by their latest ploy.

Here is the new stance that has Biggs up in arms and that should have every freedom-loving American absolutely furious:

Maricopa County Public Health recommends that the mask requirements be kept in place until one of two situations occur:

Until there is no community spread of COVID-19 documented in Maricopa County as defined by a 28-day period during which no new COVID-19 cases are reported to public health Until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available with at least 40% of the population vaccinated

If there is no COVID-19 circulating, then masks are not required to prevent spread.

If there’s a vaccine and approximately 40% of the population vaccinated (about the same percentage that gets the flu vaccine every year), there will be enough immunity to prevent a rapid increase in cases. Additionally, those who are at higher risk will be able to protect themselves with a measure other than social distancing.

Biggs took to Twitter to express his concerns:

Two months ago, I warned that, with the advent of mask mandates, our state was at a crossroads. The dubious and unscientific advice from public health officials superseded the freedoms that we have previously guarded.

Last week, the Maricopa County Health Department indicated that the mask mandate will exist until there are no new COVID-19 cases reported or a vaccine is widely distributed and utilized. The goalposts have been dramatically moved with this COVID-19 hysteria – especially in Arizona.

We have moved from “15 days to slow the spread” to “No more cases – your freedoms and livelihoods can be sacrificed to accomplish our mission.”

The mask is a symbol of freedom versus totalitarianism. There are many jurisdictions around the country and world, with more mask compliance than Maricopa County, that have large numbers of COVID-19 cases. The mainstream media and radical left ignores these data points.

Every American should be outraged by the loss of freedoms over this COVID-19 hysteria. Every American should question every claim that public health officials and the mainstream media are trying to push. And every American should take back the freedoms that have largely been acquiesced to tyrannical governments around the country.

Let’s break this down. Maricopa County expects to keep the face mask and other COVID-19 lockdown mandates in place until there are ZERO reported cases for 28 days OR a vaccine is as widely circulated as the flu vaccine. If a case pops up during any four-week time period, the clock is reset. In other words, they do not want the lockdown to end, well, ever. A working vaccine may or may not be coming soon, but achieving 40% adoption likely will not happen quickly. It could be months, even years before there are zero reported cases or flu-vaccine level adoption of an unproven vaccine for a disease that has been completely underwhelming to those under the age of 50-years-old.

This is not about saving lives. This isn’t about improving healthcare. It’s 100% about government control, and tens of millions of Americans are falling in line with the greatest con job ever perpetrated against the American people. Biggs is fighting this. We all need to do the same. As he said, we must “take back the freedoms that have largely been acquiesced to tyrannical government around the country.”

Who remembers “15 days to slow the spread”? That mantra has systematically morphed into “face masks forever or until coronavirus is completely gone, whichever never comes first.” Thank you, Andy Biggs, for fighting this.

