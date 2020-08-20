The combination of lockdowns and COVID-19 fears have resulted in the largest exodus from New York City in decades, according to reports from moving companies and realtors. With the economic challenges forced by the lockdowns, the first reason seems to be valid. But since New York City has had the highest number of known infections of COVID-19, now would be the worst time to leave. More people have established antibodies than anywhere else in the nation, making further contraction less likely despite the population density.

According to The Blaze:

“People are fleeing the city in droves,” said Moon Salahie, the owner of a moving and storage company in Yonkers. He told the New York Post that he’s been moving families with children to the suburbs from all over Manhattan.

Another mover, Mark Ehrhardt of Movers, Not Shakers!, said that it was the younger people who were leaving the city.

“All the kids are leaving,” he said to the Post. “The studios and one-bedrooms are emptying out like crazy.”

Another report from the New York Times documented that there were more than 67,300 apartment units available for rent in the city, the highest number in more than a decade. The figure for July was formulated by StreetEasy, which tracks rental inventory. That report said that the median asking rent had dropped in Manhattan for the first time in a decade by a record 6.7%.

Some landlords are having to entice renters with as much as three months of free rent just to fill the vacancies. U.S. postal records showed that more than 16,000 New York residents changed their address to Connecticut alone, according to the Hartford-Courant.

But is there more to the story than just fear of COVID-19 and economic hardship. Anecdotal reports indicate people are also becoming fed up with feckless leadership, particularly from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo. Crime is through the roof after over two decades of decline. Draconian mandates are having more than an economic effect. The people are becoming depressed after months of being cooped up in their residences.

For New York City to recover from bad policies and poor coronavirus responses, they’ll need residents to stay and pay taxes. They’ll need them spending money in local businesses. An exodus will only exacerbate their many problems.

The coronavirus will be solely blamed by most in media for New York City’s current and coming woes. But if leadership at the state and city level had been less progressive and more sane, things may be different today.

