If you were one of the few Americans who watched the Democratic National Convention, you may have missed a few things. After all, the snooze-fest infomercial had a hard time keeping viewers’ attention. If you didn’t watch or if you got our recaps from mainstream media, you probably missed arguably the most important admission from the first day of the event. On multiple occasions, they acknowledged that the “radical” elements of the party were now considered to be “mainstream.”

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Socialist Bernie Sanders lashed out at President Trump and bragged about how far left the Democrat party has moved.

“Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream,” Bernie Sanders said.

The Democrat party has embraced neo-Marxists who are openly calling for the destruction of Capitalism.

Democrat convention speaker and far-left activist Ashley Nicole McCray on Monday advocated for the “destruction of Capitalism” during a ‘virtual’ DNC Caucus and Council meeting.

Democrat convention speaker Ashley Nicole McCray advocated for the "destruction of capitalism" pic.twitter.com/inyVVParcN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, JD breaks down not only why this is an important shift in the Democratic Party that we cannot miss, but also the fact that those calling themselves Republicans who support the Harris-Biden ticket are not really Republicans. Those who are truly Republicans cannot support abortion-on-demand. They cannot support gun confiscations. They cannot support the lawlessness that has become the mantra of the Democratic Party. If they do support these things by supporting Harris-Biden, they need to turn in their GOP membership card and order a soy latte with their avocado toast.

Democrats finally admitted it. Technically, they've been admitting it for a while with their actions, but at last night's convention they said the quiet part out loud. Radicals have taken over the party and they have no regrets. https://t.co/3jnCtkggmy — NOQ Report (@NoqReport) August 18, 2020

Ideas that were recently considered to be too radical for a major party to promote have been embraced fully by the Democratic Party. They have embraced extreme leftism and any supposed “GOP Harris-Biden supporter” isn’t’ really a Republican.

