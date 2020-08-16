Oprah Winfrey is a billionaire. She’s one of the richest persons in the world. That’s why it’s quite hilarious that one of the ways she’s making money this month is to promote a book, Caste, that promotes the notion that America is one giant caste system that’s designed to keep the vast majority of us down.

America is literally the opposite of a caste system. This is the only country in the world in which anyone can start from any position and through hard work, smart moves, unique talents, or dumb luck can improve their situation and become wildly successful. Winfrey herself is a product of the non-caste system we have in the United States.

My next @oprahsbookclub pick, “Caste” by @Isabelwilkerson, should be required reading for humanity. It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. Download a copy on @AppleBooks here: https://t.co/cAkzEPCFL3 #ReadWithUs pic.twitter.com/9WAXk7QP9r — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 4, 2020

One of the oldest tricks in the book (no pun intended) is making people believe one thing when the exact opposite is true. Whether through deflection, projection, or reflection, the powerful have long used this technique to make them seem to be what they’re not. Winfrey is a perfect example who endears herself to the “common people” while living far above them financially. She has mastered the art of seeming relatable when nothing could be further from the truth. A huge part of her success is based on a lifetime pretending to be what she’s not.

Don’t get me wrong. Winfrey is a very giving person. But she has demonstrated poor judgment when it comes to ideologies to support and people to promote. She was a strong promoter of Harvey Weinstein, for example, going so far as to introducing young aspiring actresses to him. Whether she knew what would happen to them from the introduction is unknown, but the best case scenario for her is that she was willfully ignorant since apparently most in Hollywood knew he was a monster and did nothing.

A Hollywood billionaire is trying to tell people they’re oppressed by the system, and for $21.78 (a 32% discount!), they can be told why things are so bad for them. Wow. Oprah Winfrey is a piece of work.

