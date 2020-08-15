Robert Trump, the 72-year-old younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died. The President released an official statement regarding his brother’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Younger brother of @realDonaldTrump has died.

In statement, @POTUS says: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend." pic.twitter.com/XRa4UF4xVA — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 16, 2020

The president visited his brother at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on Friday for about an hour.

Robert Stewart Trump was born in Queens, New York on Aug. 26, 1948, the youngest of five children of Fred Trump Sr. and his wife, the former Mary Anne MacLeod, The Washington Post reported.

Like his brother, Robert Trump was a New York real estate executive. He described himself as “gainfully retired” and lived in Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley.

Robert Trump graduated from Boston University in 1970 and became an investment banker in real estate finance at Kidder, Peabody, the Post reported. He later worked at Shearson Loeb Rhoades.

According to The Daily Wire:

During a press conference on Friday evening, Trump told reporters at the White House that he had a great relationship with his younger brother, who he said was “having a hard time” in the hospital. The reason for Robert Trump’s hospitalization wasn’t clear.

President Trump has always been close to many members of his family, and Robert was among his closest allies. They didn’t just grow up together. They grew stronger through their relationship over the decades. He will be missed.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit



