Senator Kamala Harris, who was announced yesterday as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, qualifies for birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. Some on social media are contending that this disqualifies her from being President of the United States and therefore Vice President as well.

The constitutional qualification states that only natural born citizens can be president. Many scholars have claimed that to be a natural born citizen, at least one parent must be a U.S. citizen. All indicators thus far point to neither of Harris’ parents being citizens at the time of her birth. But there has been no clarification from the Supreme Court on this definition, leaving it in a perpetual state of murkiness.

This comes down to the need to be careful what we wish for. If it could possibly be quickly demonstrated by the Supreme Court that the 14th Amendment does not make natural born citizens, then Harris would need to be replaced. Frankly, I was ecstatic when I heard she had been tapped as the others under consideration were tougher candidates. She may be the weakest VP candidate since Dan Quayle. In fact, she may be weaker.

It’s the wrong argument at the wrong time, especially considering how harmful she is to the Democrats’ election hopes. Republicans would be wise to stop going down this lane of attack. We can and should have judicial examination of the 14th Amendment, birthright citizenship, and originalist interpretations of presidential qualifications, but not today. Not now. Not with the election less than three months away. There’s no need. We have plenty of fodder to legitimately attack both Harris and Biden on merits. It’s counterproductive to try to catch a weak candidate on a technicality, especially one that almost certainly would qualify her if the issue were taken up by the Supreme Court.

That does NOT mean we shouldn’t make it known that she is an “anchor baby.” It’s relevant as her constant attacks on the immigration system and favorable perspectives on open borders give us cause to examine her motivations for feeling as she does. But to try to make it a disqualifying issue is pointless.

Keep in mind, we WANT her to be the VP candidate. Her presence as Biden’s running mate is beneficial for President Trump. Here is what we know so far:

Kamala Harris: b. 10/20/64 Oakland, CA

Father: Jamaican, came to US 1961

Mother: Indian, came to US 1958?

No public record either was US citizen then.#AnchorBaby pic.twitter.com/fpKUU4AkJ3 — DoctorTed (@vidzette) August 12, 2020

There is no shortage of avenues through which to attack Kamala Harris. Her policies, rhetoric, and qualifications are all weak. Trying to defeat her by questioning the 14th Amendment two months before ballots go out is unnecessary.

