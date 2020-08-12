Does the left even listen to its own rhetoric? We’re not referring to the laudable goal of judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Their words demonstrate that they have long abandoned that sense of racial equality for the cult of intersectionality.

We’re referring to tiresome talking points that we’ve been flogged with for decades and in particular the past few months. This is their cherished belief that sexism and systematic racism are such a flaw in the nation that the only way to correct it is to burn it all down and start over or in the vernacular of Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ whatever that means.

That no one of certain characteristics can get ahead because of this supposedly inherent and thus intractable flaw. If that is the case, then placing Kamala Harris on the ticket would mean it’s destined to lose.

The nation is either racist and sexist to the core or it’s not

Consider two scenarios of what is taking place in the nation. The first is that it is riddled with racism and sexism because of past sins. These reach back to 1619 and have never been fully resolved. This “systemic racism” bubbles beneath the surface of polite society like the magma under a volcano, never really talked about but always ready to ruin the aspiring career of certain people in our society.

In this situation, the candidacy of Kamala Harris is doomed to failure, as would be the case with any of those who fall into this category. Systemic racism means that many will not vote for her, thus there is no reason to place her on the ticket since it can never win.

The second scenario is that while the nation had these dreadful ideas in the past. We have made great strides in overcoming racism and sexism to the point that anyone can aspire to the highest office in the land. This means that sexism or systemic racism isn’t a threat to having her on the ticket, so there is no downside to this selection.

The bottom line: Witnessing the end of sexism and systemic racism

Note the date August 11, 2020, in your diaries as the day that sexism and systematic racism officially ended in the United States. If these were still a problem, it would be a losing proposition to place Kamala Harris on the nominating slate. Thus the nation’s socialist left has demonstrated they don’t even believe their own words. Were these still a significant problem. The prospect of winning would overcome the desire to choose someone based on sex and skin color.

Above all else, the left wants to win and gain power, no matter what it takes. If the country were as they claim, they would avoid defeat, selecting someone else who had better prospects. But that isn’t the case. Sexism and systemic racism aren’t the problems that they incessantly claim.

