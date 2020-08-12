It’s been a while since I’ve done an episode of Non-Compliant America. It’s not that the need to not comply is any less today than it was before. It’s just that we’re in a strange time period in which there is so much news, so many things to fight, that NCA got pushed back a bit. No problem. Here’s a new episode, and it’s an important one.

Here’s how mainstream media is trying to paint Kamala Harris:

Do you agree with the @NYTimes that Sen. Kamala Harris is a "pragmatic moderate"? https://t.co/FAISAmdRPy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 11, 2020

Now that she’s the top of the Democratic ticket, they’re going to do everything in their power to convince people she’s not a radical progressive. And yes, she’s the top of the ticket. 55% of Americans do not believe Joe Biden would finish his term. If they win, she will be President of the United States within weeks, perhaps months following their inauguration. It likely will not take years before that happens. This is why mainstream media is so bent on selling her to the people.

She believes in open borders, going so far as the call ICE equivalent to the KKK. She believes in single-payer healthcare with some variation of Medicare-for-All. She believes in the Green New Deal and not because of its environmental properties but because it would push us into Modern Monetary Theory.

Kamala Harris is neither pragmatic nor a moderate. She is a Green New Deal loving, Medicare-for-All pushing radical progressive who has a penchant for trying her hardest to be “woke.” The “moderate” narrative must be demolished… by us.

