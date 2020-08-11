Seattle is dying. The once-proud northwest city has crumbled under the combined weight of feckless Democratic leadership and surging radical progressive activists taking advantage of the situation. Antifa and Black Lives Matter rule the streets at night while law enforcement is hampered by leftist policies intended to keep crime levels high.

The City Council added insult to injury yesterday when they passed huge cuts to the police budget that will effectively render them useless against rampant crime in the city.

Councilmembers approved amendments in the plan in the Budget Committee last week. The committee voted to move the bulk of its proposal forward during its 10 a.m. session, before giving its final approval Monday evening by a 7-1 margin. Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone “no” vote, while Debora Juarez — who was not present at Monday’s meetings — abstained. Sawant’s vote against the package was based around her belief that it didn’t go far enough in its reductions to SPD’s funding.

“Today I voted against what is euphemistically called the City Council’s ‘Balancing Package’ to the 2020 budget, because the only balancing that is happening is on the backs of working people, especially in Black and Brown communities,” Sawant said in a news release. “This budget fails working people.”

The situation has gone from bad to worse as their strong police chief, Carmen Best, will be resigning today. Rumors of this have been circulating on Twitter but now appear to be confirmed, according to local conservative journalist and talk show host Jason Rantz:

This is confirmed. Chief Carmen Best will resign tomorrow according to a source at City Hall. https://t.co/z8d2vIR47j — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 11, 2020

The budget cuts would have affected Best directly, cutting her pay considerably according to The Post Millennial:

Seattle City Council’s proposed budget amendments have resulted in cutting the pay of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and other Seattle Police Department command staff. Best, an African American woman, will now make $100,000 less than her white predecessor.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra has also received confirmation from multiple outlets that Best will be resigning in the morning.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best reportedly will resign tomorrow after the Democrat-controlled Seattle City Council voted on Monday to slash millions of dollars from the Seattle Police Department’s budget, according to multiple local publications.

“Chief Best has been an outspoken critic of the council’s plans to cut SPD’s budget, citing concerns over public safety in a scenario where the department is forced to lose personnel,” KIRO radio reported. “She has served as SPD’s police chief since 2018, after moving through the ranks as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief.”

Q13 Fox reporter Brandi Kruse confirmed the report, writing, “Seattle Police Chief @CarmenBest is going to resign, two sources familiar with her decision confirm. The announcement is imminent, I’m told. There is an 11am presser scheduled for tomorrow with the Mayor. Unclear if announcement will take place then.”

As long as Seattle’s leadership puts their need to be “woke” over the safety of their city or security of their law-abiding citizens, they cannot expect to keep strong talent like Carmen Best. She has fought for her city, but that fight is now ending.

