Twitter rumors are the best, especially when they’re challenging to prove or disprove. One rumor that circulated on Twitter yesterday was that Senator Kamala Harris, a former presidential candidate and one of the frontrunners to be Joe Biden’s running mate, unfollowed Biden on Twitter after a meeting. Some speculated this was a sign she was not getting tapped to be his Vice President. Others said it might be a sign that she IS getting tapped and needed to keep her official Senate Twitter account clean.

Neither piece of speculation is true.

Internet Archives show that she has maintained her current level of 733 people she follows on her campaign account since July 23. At the time, she was still widely considered the most likely VP candidate. While it’s possible that she unfollowed Biden yesterday and then followed someone else to keep her number the same, it would have required her unfollowing and refollowing at least a few people to make the subterfuge stick. The most recent person she followed is her Communications Director and Senior Advisor Sabrina Singh who she has been following for at least a month, more likely longer.

Speculation that she had to unfollow because it was her official Senate account is also untrue because it’s not her official Senate account in question. That account, @SenKamalaHarris, does follow Biden.

The campaign account, @KamalaHarris, does follow three former Democratic presidential opponents—Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tulsi Gabbard.

Kamala Harris unfollowed someone around July 23rd. There is no way to know for sure if it was or was not Joe Biden, but it seems more likely that she simply never followed his account. So, who DID she unfollow recently and why?

