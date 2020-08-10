Any other year, I would assume coverage of the rioting, looting, burning, and shooting in Chicago would be completely unavoidable by the media, even leftist media bent on maintaining a narrative. The crime is too blatant for respectable media to ignore. But this is 2020, and as our Editor-in-Chief noted on Twitter, mum’s the word from mainstream media outlets like CNN.

As Chicago's peaceful protesters burn cars, loot stores, and literally shoot each other, it's comforting to know @LoriLightfoot is paying attention and @CNN is on top of the city's woes. pic.twitter.com/fga9k4F7Gt — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 10, 2020

Sunday night and into Monday morning, hundreds if not thousands of so-called “peaceful protesters” took to the streets of Chicago to steal and destroy as much as they could. Were they responding to a police murder of an unarmed Black man? No. As CBS reported, the triggering event was a criminal shooting at law enforcement who then had the nerve to shoot back instead of allowing themselves to be murdered along with others.

Officers shot and wounded a suspect who was firing at them in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooting led to chaos in the area, with crowds lashing out at what they called extreme police actions, reports CBS Chicago.

Officers gave another story, saying misinformation sparked the widespread outrage that ended with citizens and officers injured and a sense of distrust in the community. Police said they were called around 3:20 p.m. about a person with a gun.

Officers found a man in an alley who matched the description they were given and they attempted to confront him, but the suspect fled and, during the chase, took out a gun and fired at the officers, according to police. They returned fire and hit him, police said. The suspect was in custody at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern tweeted. The officers involved were transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said.

This hashtag freetianna arrest video is why hundreds of people are looting Chicago at the moment. pic.twitter.com/FPmkbayepj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Correction: A criminal in their late teens to early 20’s attempted to murder police officers by use of a firearm. Subsequently, police officers appropriately responded with return fire injuring the criminal. Chicago responds by rioting and looting. — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 10, 2020

As payback for law enforcement officers not allowing a violent suspect to shoot them and others, the “mostly peaceful protesters” of Chicago decided to burn their own city down. They were selective with the stores they looted as they sought what Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would classify as bread, looting stores like Nordstrom, Louie Vuitton, and a Tesla dealership.

Looters broke into a Chicago mall and are looting the place clean tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wKJZbcvpoZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

There’s a caravan of dozens of cars filled with looters hitting Chicago’s luxury store fronts. pic.twitter.com/Ej4plpuLMP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

BREAKING: Riots and looting breakout overnight in Chicago. Nordstrom being looted below.pic.twitter.com/2O9onkT9az — ░ . Ǥ υ ƞ Z . Q ░ ⭐⭐⭐ (@Gunny_Q) August 10, 2020

BLM looters in Chicago have broken into a Tesla dealership. #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/27cpocwWLB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Lots of people stealing bread for their families tonight in Chicago. Boxes and boxes of bread #Chicagoriots pic.twitter.com/Ea6bdyWEuG — Jimbo Slice (@jconroysd) August 10, 2020

Mass looting is going on in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/YyRR5fx7u3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

But it wasn’t just about looting. Sometimes random, sometimes targeted violence rang throughout the streets. Rioters were attacking law enforcement and citizens caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Multiple reports of guns being fired echoed on police scanners and through livestreamed social media videos. In some areas of downtown Chicago, it seemed worse than the anarchy and chaos we’ve seen in recent months across other cities. This seemed more like a war zone as vehicles burned in the streets.

CHICAGO: widespread rioting and looting tonight pic.twitter.com/wBFgOVhh7s — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 10, 2020

There are literally hundreds of looters in Chicago right now, hitting all the stores. pic.twitter.com/rXpdhZFEOZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

I’m ready to preach in Chicago. Somebody find a church that won’t be bullied and fearful. I’ll invite loads of social media followers and fill it up for an exciting service. Lightfoot, @chicagosmayor is out of control. It’s time to STAND UP CHURCH!! — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 10, 2020

The complete anarchy and rampant crime in Chicago last night were responses to a Black man being shot AFTER shooting at law enforcement. This is what Democrats want. It’s what BLM wants. How can any American embrace this narrative?

