A whole lot of people completely misread what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was saying yesterday when he declared we have to open up the schools safely in order to aid the economy. Reactions seemed to focus on the one sentence that seemed to point to him coming to the Republican side of the debate, but everything that preceded that statement told us his strategy is not in agreeing with Republicans but in trying to garner support for legislation over executive action.

“If you don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly because lots of people can’t go to work,” the Senate Minority Leader said.

It would seem like he’s agreeing with the President and most Republicans by calling for schools to open this fall for the sake of the economy. But here’s what he was really saying. He pointed out that executive orders by the President would not be able to address the issue of schools, that only through legislation could that be accomplished. And he was not saying that legislation would necessarily include anything for schools to reopen safely. He was gaslighting for the sake of bringing the pro-open crowd into the belief that it’s Democrats, not Republicans, who are in favor of opening them up this fall.

Of course, that isn’t the case. Democrats and nearly every left-leaning organization, including the Teachers’ Unions, have opposed opening up schools. They say it’s a safety hazard despite the fact there are no documented cases of school-aged children transmitting COVID-19 to teachers or faculty. And the numbers for children infected by COVID-19 are so mild, it’s literally less dangerous than he flu, though saying such things is anathema.

No, Chuck Schumer was not calling for schools to reopen. He was trying to pander to the pro-open crowd by insinuating the President’s executive orders won’t cut it. That’s a far cry from support, which Democrats will not do.

