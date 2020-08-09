The rise of virtual classrooms as a result of the coronavirus lockdown has had many effects on the education system. The biggest is the shift towards homeschooling that, as we discussed last month, is one of the few silver linings with the draconian mandates across the country. Many parents are opening their eyes to the efficacy of homeschool and the indoctrination happening to children in public schools.

But there’s another effect that I had never considered until today. A thread from educator and commentator Matthew R. Kay captured by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh exposed a “chief concern” for radical leftist teachers: Conservative parents. Since virtual classrooms will include the “risk” of parents hearing what their children are being taught, Kay expressed his concern over the broken barrier that normally separates those indoctrinating our children and their parents.

Public school teachers are afraid that you might be able to hear them brainwashing your kids pic.twitter.com/jDtig5lAR4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2020

“So, this fall, virtual class discussions will have many potential spectators – parents, siblings, etc. – in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work?

“How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of “what happens here stays here” to help this?

“While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment – I am most intrigued by the damage that ‘helicopter/snowplow’ parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality…

“And while “conservative” parents are my chief concern – I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kids racism or homophobia or transphobia – how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?”

As homeschooling parents, we’ve long avoided exposing our children to the “discourse” they’re exposed to in public schools. But I know that blessing is not available to all which is why I continue to fight the extremism taught in public and even many private schools. They promote their one-sided worldview as the only acceptable mainstream thought. Normalizing sexual perversion, radical ideologies about race, and the anti-science concept of 57 genders are all commonplace in an education system dominated by hyper-leftists. This thread only reveals what many of us have known all along, that many teachers operate with a mindset that they are arbiters of truth and that their classrooms are sacred venues for their truth to spread.

In other words, they believe they can and should assist in raising our children to embrace their values, not just the scholastic education (questionable though it may be) that they provide.

This thread from a popular educator should terrify any conservative-minded parents who do not want their children indoctrinated. Add this to the long list of reasons parents should embrace homeschooling whenever possible.

