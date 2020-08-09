For obvious reasons, Beth Moore’s tweet thread railing against white supremacy in the church got a lot of attention and raised a lot of question. NOQ Report already covered this story. However, I wanted to add my commentary because having founded the Evangelical Dark Web, in an effort to combat such heresies as the Social Justice Gospel, my expertise on this subject allows me to make sense of Beth Moore‘s words where they may not for most Christians. First Let us review Beth Moore’s words:

If you’re gonna let a little name-calling keep you from standing up for what you believe according to the Word of God is gospel truth, you ain’t ready. White supremacy has held tight in much of the church for so long because the racists outlasted the anti racists. Outlast THEM. They’re going to call you a Marxist, a liberal (their worst possible derision) & a leftist. They’re going to make fun of your “wokeness” & they’re going to say you’ve departed all faithfulness to the Scriptures. If you teach or preach, they’ll say you are a false teacher/prophet. And they do this because it is effective. There will be people who believe them. And this is why it has worked for generations. The names in the name-calling may be different but the fear it triggers is the same. No servant of God wants to be seen as unfaithful. So we tone down. Can’t say this strongly enough: Stay in your Bibles. Read the OT prophets & watch for verses noting God’s displeasure over injustice. Note divine judgment. Start w/ Isaiah. Pore over the Gospels & watch what compelled & repelled Jesus. Read Acts thru Revelation. Read, read, READ. Stop being intimidated. Don’t enter into the name-calling war. Hold onto your heart as you stand firm. Jesus said a tree is known by its fruit. Gal 5:22-23 lists the fruit Jesus prioritizes: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness & self-control. The white supremacist way has produced terrible fruit. ENDURE. In regard to the ones who will believe you’re on the slippery slope, just keep serving Jesus faithfully. They are looking for you to go off the deep end in a few years. SO DON’T. Stay faithful to Jesus. Time’ll tell.

My colleague, Chastity Mansfield, writes that Beth Moore is begging the question as to where is the white supremacy in the church. She explains that this is a logical fallacy. She writes:

This is called “begging the question.” As Wikipedia describes it, “In classical rhetoric and logic, begging the question is an informal fallacy that occurs when an argument’s premises assume the truth of the conclusion, instead of supporting it. It is a type of circular reasoning: an argument that requires that the desired conclusion be true. This often occurs in an indirect way such that the fallacy’s presence is hidden, or at least not easily apparent.” Her conclusion that white supremacy must be called out in the church assumes the premise that there is a problem with too many white supremacists in churches around America. Are there white supremacists present? Sure. Are the taking down churches, bullying members into accepting their ideology, or guiding churches in their doctrine? If so, it’s the best kept secret in evangelism because I’ve never heard of it being a problem in the last several decades.

However, I disagree with this criticism levied not only my colleague but many of the pundits and pastors that she highlights. Their critique of Beth Moore’s words are a surface level criticism that ignore the far more dangerous ideology underneath the surface. Beth Moore is preaching Marxism and has a different definition of white supremacy. In the same way that critical theorist (cultural Marxist) define racism as a system, they also define white supremacy in a similar manner.

Chapter 2 of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility defines white supremacy in such manner. Please refer to my walkthrough of Chapter 2 below

Beth Moore does not name names, nor cite evidence, because she is using a Marxist framework that assumes racism. The Christian does not use such framework and so they are left confused by her words. Rightfully so, I might add. While Beth Moore’s words, on the surface, are illogical and divisive, beneath the surface, Beth Moore is tripling down on Marxism and encouraging other to do the same.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.