Actor and patriot Jon Voight has been a staunch supporter of President Trump from the beginning. We’ve grown accustomed to his videos dropped semi-regularly that tell us why we should support the President, but his latest was the best one yet. Not much more can be said that won’t take away from his powerful speech, so here it is.

“My dear friends, we’re all in this together. Can you see how the lies are destroying this nation? All the deceit? No truths. The pandemic has many antibodies that have been before in many epidemics that we’ve had in our lifetimes. If you look at the numbers, you see how far-fetched this has become. But because of the amount of loss everyone has endured, one doesn’t want this to be a failure because this would make everybody feel like fools. But the truth is, this is no different from any other virus. This has become a war… against Trump.

“So what we must now see is that Trump has done beyond what is required and has proved the trust of the American people. For the ones who are against Trump, I’m here to warn you of destruction if he does not win this election because my fellow Americans, you will be lied to and your freedoms will be taken away, your justice will be taken away. You will have failed because you trusted in the left-wing propaganda, because this is a fight between the good and evil.

“I pray for you all to see truths and watch the lies all around us. And if you want truths, open your heart, your eyes, and stop this at the altar. This economy has never been better. Drop your egos and seek who is showing truths. Trump is. You must know the Declaration of Independence is carved on the wall of heaven, so we must expose the lies that now threaten the human race. This left-wing noise is destroying this life and we, the American people, must stand for the truth.

“We’re in the fight of our lives now. We must win this election. Let us all lift our egos, lift our anger, and fight for truths. Fight for this nation’s freedom, for this nation is God’s praise, and I know he shall not allow the hallowed walls be destroyed. Let’s honor America, and we must keep her safe, and this my fellow Americans is do or die. I believe that the purpose of one’s knowledge is to be open and see this truth, that President Donald Trump will fight for her glory and the people of the United States of America. God bless.”

In two-and-a-half minutes, the actor and patriot shines a light on the false narratives surrounding us and points to a singular reality: That letting the left take down President Trump is tantamount with taking down the United States of America.

