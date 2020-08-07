There are some strange things happening in the entertainment industry and Big Tech. Evil things. At the convergence of Hollywood, the music industry, and media companies like Amazon exists an unspoken truth that relies on cover-ups and censorship to keep their nefarious activities secret. Discussion of child sex trafficking is often relegated to the suppressed voices of groups like QAnon, but in reality much of what we hear about the hideous industry is absolutely true. When anyone gets too close to the truth, they’re silenced.

John Paul Rice learned this the hard way recently when one of the films he produced, A Child’s Voice, was inexplicably censored on Amazon. The 2018 movie explores child sex trafficking from a fictional perspective, but the themes and information within the film hit too close to home for some. It started getting tons of attention following revelations of Wayfair’s overpriced merchandise potentially being linked to child sex trafficking as people searched for information. Then, the release of Ghislaine Maxwell’s files prompted a renewed interest in the topic. Shortly after that release, the video was suppressed on Amazon. The page is still there, but downloads are no longer allowed.

NOQ Report will be interviewing Rice on Sunday to hear his whole story. He’ll discuss what’s really going on in Hollywood, the music industry, and the supporting companies such as Amazon who are aiding them in keeping the truth hidden. A reformed leftist who voted for President Obama twice, Rice started learning more through the “gaping hole President Trump opened up when he was elected” and saw within that hole were truths being quashed to defend evildoers in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC.

Here is his personal rant on the topic, a rant that has since gone viral on multiple venues… for now. I’d strongly suggest watching it before it’s censored, because it almost certainly will be soon.

There has been a stigma placed on the topic of child sex trafficking, especially as it pertains to powerful people. Part of this stigma comes as a result of QAnon being blacklisted on essentially all major social networks. Mainstream and social media have labeled “Pizzagate” as a debunked conspiracy theory, but there has not been any real debunking other than highlights of fringe groups promoting questionable narratives surrounding the issue. They’ll point to an armed man storming the pizza parlor or crazy conspiracies associated with people talking about Pizzagate, but there has not been a real public investigation into the actual accusations. Meanwhile, QAnon has been purged.

Neither Rice nor I subscribe to QAnon as an organization, but their attempts to expose child sex rings are mostly righteous in both intent and action. Despite this phenomenon having universal appeal for nearly all to want it ended, hashtags like #SaveTheChildren get filtered while satanic expressions are amplified on social media. Rice and I will be discussing the Luciferian connections to all of this during our live discussion on Sunday.

Child sex trafficking is real and far more common in Hollywood, the music industry, and seats of power across this nation than the vast majority of Americans realize. Watch and share this video while it’s still up, because suppression will happen any time.

We will be posting a list of resources Rice supplied us following the interview on Sunday. These resources will help you spread the truth and allow others to see what’s really happening behind the scenes.

