Many attribute President Trump’s primary success over a talented field of challengers to the Drudge Report. Matt Drudge hopped on the Trump Train early and was unrelenting in his attacks on Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, and anyone who could have threatened Donald Trump’s ascension to the GOP nomination for president. Then, he turned his tens of millions of monthly visitors against Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president. It worked. How much of that can be attributed to Drudge Report is debatable, but it was very likely significant.

Fast forward to President Trump’s first term and the love has been lost. Many no longer consider him a conservative as his pages seemed to favor Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries and the site has been unabashedly anti-Trump since shortly after the President took office. His audience is dwindling, but curiosity over the extremely reclusive man has always been high.

A new book, The Drudge Revolution by Matthew Lysiak, exposes many elements of Drudge’s personal life, including confirmation of something that has been assumed for over a decade. Matt Drudge is gay. He has never officially come out and even had himself removed from lists of powerful gay people in the past. But this book appears to confirm it.

According to the book’s description:

The internet blogger equipped with no more than a high school education has been credited for everything from the impeachment of President Bill Clinton to the death of print news and the election of President Donald Trump. Carl Bernstein went so far as to call Drudge an “influence unequaled” in American politics.

But nearly 20 years after first bursting into the mainstream of American consciousness with his groundbreaking role in the investigation of President Clinton, remarkably little remains known about the man behind the keyboard or the improbable rise that ushered in a new era of media.

In The Drudge Revolution, investigative journalist and author of Newtown: An American Tragedy Matthew Lysiak pulls back the curtain on the world’s most powerful journalist, for the first time telling the inside story of how one man’s visionary belief in the potential of the internet, coupled with the post–Fairness Doctrine growth of conservative talk radio and the rise of cable news and social media, created the perfect storm that seized the narrative from the mainstream media and ushered in the presidency of Donald Trump.

This may be the worst kept secret among the LGBTQ community, but Matt Drudge is reported to have been living a gay lifestyle since at least high school. It’s not big news, but it’s interesting that he’s never officially come out.

