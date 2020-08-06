Eric Garcetti, the nanny Mayor of Los Angeles, has a long history of authoritarianism. The latest news regarding his series of draconian coronavirus lockdown mandates followed news coverage of a house party in his city that showed (gasp) dozens if not hundreds of people not social distancing and generally not wearing masks. He labeled them “super-spreaders” in his decree.

“The consequences of these large parties ripple far beyond just those parties. They ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread,” said Garcetti during a press conference, in which he argued that “large house parties have essentially become night clubs in the hills,” according to Fox News Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Wire, this is a direct response to the coverage of the house party that seemed to be an embarrassment to him.

Garcetti briefly alluded to the party later in his remarks while talking about large events and how super-spreaders can have a “disproportionate impact on the lives that we are losing.”

The mayor, talking about the so-called new nightclubs, said “many times the homes are vacant, or used for short-term rentals. And beyond the noise, the traffic, and nuisance, these large parties are unsafe, and can cost Angelinos their lives.”

The move comes after a massive mansion party took place in #BeverlyCrest on Monday night. It ended with a shooting that left one woman dead and two other critically injured. Police tell us the party on Mulholland Drive was gang related. The party was not broken up. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/9mLJuwD8iB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

One of the saddest parts about this move is that the focus is on the lack of social distancing and mask wearing. What’s buried in the tale of the infamous house party is the fact that four people were shot and one murdered during the party. To Garcetti, that’s just a minor detail compared to the grand sin of no mask-wearing. According to Breitbart:

Garcetti was reacting to reports of large parties in the hills earlier this week, including one where people reportedly threw money from balconies — and where a gang-related shooting later killed one and wounded four people at the party.

This is what you get when you vote Democrat. Stop voting for this. https://t.co/0Ml08goydp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 6, 2020

To authoritarians like Eric Garcetti, you are incapable of thinking for yourself. You must be protected. You must be ruled. Otherwise, we’re all going to die from our own stupidity. The nanny state is alive and well in Los Angeles.

