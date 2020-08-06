When the Lincoln Project launched, it had financial backing, Twitter followers, and the fanfare of leftist media. In contrast, the launch of the new group Gen Z GOP does not appear to have any of that, outside of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In an announcement made public on social media and in the press of local media, this group has made very clear their intentions to reshape the Republican Party.

Gen Z GOP is a pro-homosexuality, pro Black Lives Matter, and pro amnesty organization. As the video demonstrates, this is a Cultural Marxist, fiscally responsible movement that they seek for the United States.

It’s Executive Director is Mike Brodo, who runs a website advertising moderate opinions. But, interestingly enough, the movement attracted some political activists as well.

The programming coordinator wants to push the GOP in an “inclusive” direction. It’s safe to assume there is politically correct connotation here.

Kalisz was a former Clinton campaign volunteer. Then there’s the Obama fan as their social media exec

Mmmm yes truly the future of the party https://t.co/xHSMIQglgz pic.twitter.com/YartFh3DVM — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 5, 2020

Brown’s Twitter header has Black Live Matter with Antifa messaging. As Amber Athey viciously points out:

But good news, if she went from thinking Republicans were subverting democracy to literally becoming one then their messaging must not be as bad as she claims! — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 5, 2020

Superfluous titles aside, Gen Z GOP is not meant to reform the GOP, it’s largely designed to undermine Conservatism. It’ unclear whether this organization has money, but there may be a lot of money to grift if the Lincoln Project is any indication of its trajectory. Furthermore, it is meant to publicly subvert actual Gen Z discontent with the GOP.

Ignored Grievances

And thus, the purpose of this article is not just to poop on Gen Z GOP, as the obvious psyop level scam that they are. It’s to highlight the real disconnect of the Republican Party to many within the Zoomer generation. And that is the American First movement. Conservative Inc, whether it be the industrial media complex or myriad of college campus organizations, scoff at those who call out the the leftward drift of the movement. Names like Nick Fuentes, Michelle Malkin, Michael Malice, Jon Miller, and even Tucker Carlson are perhaps the biggest names of this sub-movement. The American First movement largely consists of Gen Z, usually white, often Catholic, Americans that reject white guilt, recognize homosexuality as a sin, and generally want to limit immigration. It’s not as economically conservative as libertarianism.

However this movement is disenfranchised with the Republican Party. They are tired of seeing Conservative media take positions that Conservatives once opposed. They are tired of hearing Charlie Kirk talk about how great Israel is when it’s nowhere near the country America is. They are tired of pundits who don’t push back on things like White Fragility with half of the testicular fortitude that JK Rowling does on transgenderism, which reminds me of Charlie Kirk and Michael Knowles promoting “Lady Maga.”

But I suppose Conservative Inc is fine with drag queen story hour if pedophiles are reading Atlas Shrugged to little children. The grievances are legitimate and those with these grievances are sizable. The average Fox News viewer is in retirement, but Tucker Carlson has upended this trend by tapping into these grievances and that is why young people watch Tucker’s monologues on YouTube by the millions and pass on Sean Hannity. The question of the America First movement is “what are we trying to conserve?”

I’m not a part of this movement, nor am I in lockstep with the grifter laden Conservative Inc. NOQ Report is small and independent. I’m focused on fighting enemies within the church than politics these days, in large part because I have little hope in resolving these grievances without fighting for the church. The American First movement is more fiscally liberal than I would like and is susceptible to antisemitism.

However, unlike what the Gen Z GOP would have you think, there are far more young people out there that are socially conservative and fiscally populist than there are young people that are fiscally conservative and cultural Marxist. And as someone who is fiscally conservative, I recognize that in order to achieve a fiscally conservative government, you need a socially conservative society. As the Mandalorian say, “This is the way!” By the way, this is also a far better way to reach minority voters. Gen Z GOP looks to subvert the actual audience the GOP needs to reach by providing fodder for the consultant class to continue chasing political unicorns.

