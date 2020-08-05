It’s becoming increasingly easy to tell when an American “journalist” is somehow owned by the Chinese Communist Party. Now subterfuge regarding loyalties is no longer necessary, these radical progressive journalists can openly tout the benefits of communism and invariably use the oppressive regime of the CCP as examples of governmental excellence.

An article in the Washington Post by Anna Fifield, Beijing bureau chief, could have just as easily been written by a member of the Chinese Communist Party as it was by the New Zealander with Marxist sympathies. It was a puff piece that used several strategies employed by the CCP’s vast media division, strategies that included anecdotal evidence being depicted as common and the logical fallacy of “begging the question.” Here’s an example of both tactics employed in a single sentence from the article:

Chinese who were complaining in February about the party’s coronavirus coverup reflect more positively on their experience now that they can see, through the American example, how much worse it could have been.

Are there Chinese people who complained in February and are now happy about the way Beijing handled the coronavirus crisis? Sure. With 1.4 billion people, there are certain to be those who changed their minds, but by no means is it appropriate to imply that the change of heart is common. As for begging the question, referring to “the American example” as being worse than what China has experienced is utterly ludicrous. According to official numbers from Beijing, all of China has had under 85,000 cases and fewer than 5,000 total deaths. Considering that a single funeral home in a medium-sized town in China had reported over 3,000 deaths in one week in April, it’s obvious the CCP is blatantly lying. That report was quickly taken down and scrubbed by the CCP. The owner of the funeral home is missing.

Then, there was the report in May that a partial examination of the number of reports revealed 640,000 LINES of cases in a database. Each line is a report from a hospital or other medical agency and tallies the TOTAL COVID-19 CASES for that facility. In other words, there were 640,000 reports that had at least one case. That’s not 85,000. But what makes it even more alarming is that every line in the database could have hundreds or even thousands of cases reported from that single facility. One medical expert in Hubei Province who asked for anonymity to avoid repercussions told NOQ Report the actual number of cases in China is well over 50,000,000, or about 3.5% of the population.

Still, the official numbers from the Chinese Communist Party says they have had fewer total cases in their entire population than the United States reports in any two-day period. If Fifield believes “the American example” of not telling balf-faced lies about the coronavirus to the people is “much worse” than what the Chinese Communist Party is doing, then she really should just work for them directly. Perhaps she already is.

This level of propaganda is more disturbing than just a puff piece for a tyrannical regime. It’s an unambiguous attempt to fuel the rise of communist sympathies in the west, particularly in the United States. The focus of the article is on the optimistic youth in China who are taking selfies in front of monuments of Chairman Mao in an effort to drive the pro-Marxist sentiment among youth in America. And it’s working. The rise of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, two unapologetic Marxist organizations, is a sign that the CCP’s vast propaganda machine abroad is scoring victories. Combine that with the radical indoctrination in American universities and it’s no wonder articles like this are mainstream in the United States today.

They’re using a broader tactic to boost the profile of the CCP in the eyes of young people in China and the United States. Rather that focus on the openness of the party, they’re painting it as an honor bestowed on the few. This is one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s most effective strategies. Rather than grow CCP members through mass recruiting, they’re painting it as an achievement in which membership is only bestowed to the elite.

The WaPo article does the same. Throughout we’re told and even sold on the notion that, to steal a phrase from American Express, “membership has its privileges.”

Party membership means better education prospects and better jobs, more politically advantageous marriages and nicer apartments. For many, it is a ticket to a brighter future…

…The party’s membership stood at almost 92 million at the end of last year, according to the Central Committee’s Organization Department. That could mean some 270 million people — one-fifth of China’s population — would face a U.S. entry ban.

While the total number of party members has continued to grow, the rate of increase has slowed under Xi, from about 3.2 million in 2012 to only 1.3 million last year.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

“The party has always been a mass organization masquerading as an elite,” said Richard McGregor, author of “The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers.” “But one of the most striking things about the CCP under Xi is that it is, in fact, becoming more of an elite. In other words, it is getting harder to be admitted as a member.”

Indeed, Xi is trying to ensure that the membership is more ideologically pure.

“They are weeding out those simply interested in using membership to advance their careers or business but not actually believing in the party’s guiding ideology or participating meaningfully in party bodies,” said David Gitter, president of the Center for Advanced China Research, a Washington-based think tank.

Leftist mainstream media is no longer just a bunch of cheerleaders for Democrats and the Chinese Communist Party. They’ve become the wholly owned mouthpieces for both. Their vision is of a Marxist America. They must be stopped.

COVID-19 may take down an indepentent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.