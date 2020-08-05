Voters in Los Angeles will have a chance to get in on the “defund police” craze that’s spreading around Democratic-led cities across the country as a new ballot proposal is in play for November. According to Breitbart:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal on Tuesday to amend the city’s charter — which will be presented to voters on November 3 via ballot — to remove $880 million from law enforcement and “reinvest” the money in “direct community investment” and “alternatives to incarceration.”

Titled, “Reimagining L.A. County: Shifting Budget Priorities to Revitalize Under-resourced and Low-income Communities,” the proposal includes language frequently used by Democrat politicians and the broader left. It alleges the existence of “systemic discrimination, exclusion, and inequity” targeting blacks and yielding “racial injustice” and “racial inequity.”

This is affirmative action for criminals. It will essentially make it more difficult in two ways for police to enforce the law. The most obvious challenge is the dramatic reduction in budgets and resources the proposal would establish if passed. The second is in the wording of the proposal. This “reimagining” would include limits on how much policing is done in areas that are predominantly occupied by minorities.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone "no" vote, saying this proposal was rushed, wasn't transparent, had no feedback from stakeholders, and could result in job cuts to county employees as well as budget issues down the road. Other Supervisors say let the voters decide. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

Correction: I did the math wrong on this. The 10% earmarking would apply to unrestricted LA County NCC funds ($4.9 billion) not the the total NCC funds ($8.8 billion), so the earmarked amount would be between $360 million and $496 million, not $880 million. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 5, 2020

Their solution to higher crime rates in minority areas is to police them less. If there are fewer cops around, there will be fewer minorities arrested for their crimes. If that sounds backwards, then you’re not an idiot. We’ll see if LA voters ARE idiots.

