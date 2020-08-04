Dr Richard Fisher is an expert on China, especially when it comes to their military and strategic moves. He’s written for the Epoch Times and is a senior official at the International Assessment and Strategy Center. He joined the latest episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to discuss just how dangerous truly is to America.

China is seeking to conquer America, but not in the traditional way of brute force. Instead of an all-out attack militarily, they are looking to cripple us. They know if they destroy us militarily, they’ll also destroy many of our resources and what makes America so valuable. So, instead, they have infiltrated our business, entertainment, media and politics in an attempt to defeat us from within.

One of the ways that they are attacking our country is through information, which leads us to the issue of Tik Tok. The security threat to our nation is quite serious when it comes to Tik Tok, since they are going through Chinese servers, with the Chinese Communist Party having access to that information. Dr Fisher dives deep into the details with what China can do once they have that information… and let me tell you, it’s not good any way you slice it!

The election coming up in 2020 will have a serious impact on whether China gains more power or not. When you take a look at the Democrats and how they’ve been talking about China, they’ve definitely been downplaying their threat and providing cover for their involvement in sinister activities. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been quite tough on China and seems to understand the threat.

Any way you slice it, China is a huge national security threat to America. The question is, what are we going to do about it?

