When I played football in high school, I wore the number 34 because it was Herschel Walker’s number. It’s a bit ironic that my childhood football hero would later become my favorite athlete from an ideological perspective. The outspoken conservative Christian has inspired millions to ask questions about what’s really going on in America, and a Tweet yesterday may be the most important he’s asked thus far.

While discussing seeing Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters burning Bibles, the United States flag, and crosses, Walker lamented recent actions by seemingly most in professional sports. They are generally kneeling during the National Anthem in support of Black Lives Matter. But what he and many (though not enough) Americans know is the base ideology of BLM which is hidden in plain sight. This is not an organization attempting to end systemic racism. They are a self-designated Neo-Marxist organization using race as a backdrop upon which they can promote Cultural Marxism in America.

This is why they have embraced anarcho-communism as the vehicle through which to terrorize cities across the nation. Are there peaceful protests? Yes. But the way mainstream media and the radical left tell the story, one would believe nearly all involved are peaceful and only tiny pockets of lone wolf domestic terrorists are out there burning down Starbucks buildings or setting Bibles ablaze. In yesterday’s video, Walker asked, “People, are we being fooled?

Professional sports have been embedded as important components of Americana. But their history of patriotism and national pride have been erased by modern day social justice athletes like Colin Kaepernick who see the United States as an evil empire that must be destroyed. This is why their message is resonating, or to be more accurate, it’s why their false message has resonated within their organizations. Either they know the truth about Black Lives Matter and they’re ignoring it for political reasons or they’re simply too ignorant to see the truth. The same question should be asked of them, with an addendum. “Professional athletes, are you being fooled or are you part of the cause to destroy America?”

Should we boycott professional sports? That seems to be in order, but it’s a problem that runs deeper than that. The cat’s out of the bag, but it’s not the right cat. Supporting BLM is considered to be virtue signaling by celebrities and even many organizations. They do this in many cases without understanding the implications of supporting an organization that wants to dismantle and reassemble the nation. They are signing their own death warrants and ours along with them.

It behooves us to heed the warnings Herschel Walker delivers in this video and to ask ourselves the question he asked of the nation. Are we being fooled? Unfortunately, the answer for many is, “Yes.”

