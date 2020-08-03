A newly leaked video of George Floyd’s arrest has been making its rounds after being posted by the DailyMail. In the video, we see a completely different depiction of the events leading up to his death that included resisting arrest from the start, claiming he couldn’t breath several times before being put on the ground, and absolutely no signs of racism in the actions of the law enforcement officers.

It’s unfortunate that DailyMail received the leaked video as the narrative they tried to paint with their edits as well as the story associated with the video is completely one-sided against law enforcement. What I and others saw in the video was a man resisting arrest from the very beginning. He refused to follow simple instructions such as showing both hands. DailyMail claims the “rookie cop” pulled the gun on him, “terrorizing him,” while making no mention of standard operating procedure when a suspect appears to be hiding something in his hand. Had Floyd showed his hands as instructed multiple time, there would have been no gun pulled on him.

Before we get into more takeaways from the video, it should be noted that by no means is any of this considered justification for former officer Derek Chauvin’s actions prior to Floyd’s death. Kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes led to his death. Whether that’s because he was suffocating or had other issues that arose based upon his panicked state for several minutes before he was on the ground is up for debate, but the knee to his neck was clearly excessive in this circumstance. However, the narrative that has been given to us prior to this video is completely false. We were told he didn’t resist or only lightly resisted. We were told he was fine until he was on the ground, which he wasn’t; he was claiming he couldn’t breath long before he was on the ground.

But the biggest false narrative taken from this is that racism played a part. It did not. There is no indication whatsoever that the actions of the police officers involved were motivated by race. It is almost certain that if a white man was acting in the same erratic way that George Floyd was acting, the results would have been identical. Perhaps that’s why it has taken so long for this video to be released.

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Those who see this as further evidence of police misconduct will only see a terrified man acting a little strange. Others will see a many who simply needed to not resist arrest in order to be alive today. I fall in the latter category; up until the point a knee was wrongly placed on his neck and kept there for over eight minutes, the law enforcement officers involved were acting appropriately.

For two months America’s cities have been burning to the ground because of this George Floyd story. Now that we see the bodycam videos, we know it was one gigantic media con job! — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 3, 2020

In the new bodycam footage, George Floyd promised he'd stop breathing if they put him in the back of the police vehicle. He claimed to have claustrophobia (which only manifests in cop cars, apparently). Okay, what's up with that? Police even offered to roll the windows down. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 3, 2020

Watch the George Floyd video for yourself. We were not told the whole story⬇️ https://t.co/B5CzUaMr09 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 3, 2020

It's strange how George Floyd has been the biggest story in the country for two months but then the body cam footage is finally released and it doesn't trend on Twitter or get treated as headline news by most of the mass media — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2020

George Floyd body cam footage is out:

-he resisted arrest from the beginning

-his friend asked why he’s resisting

-he was super erratic and seemed high

-said he can’t breath when he was standing and sitting

-wouldn’t get in the squad car and fought

-asked to be put on the ground — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) August 3, 2020

Lessons from the George Floyd body cam footage: The incident had NOTHING to do with race. Floyd was on drugs and refused to cooperate with the police. The police tried multiple times to peacefully gain control. Teach your kids to respect authorities and our police officers. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 3, 2020

The vast majority of people watching this never-before-seen bodycam footage on Youtube are saying the media lied in order to start mass riots. What say you?https://t.co/kkHLP8ly4D — ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) August 3, 2020

George Floyd was on drugs and excited himself to death with a heart attack. This isn't hard. https://t.co/VnKWyNKdD7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 3, 2020

Perhaps the most curious part of this whole story is why this video wasn’t released before. During the riots, this video could have helped to defuse the racism narrative that sparked the various riots around the nation. It wouldn’t have worked for everyone; I’m already seeing many on the left and with Black Lives Matter claiming this is further evidence of racism. It is not, but they have to claim it was in order to justify their narrative. As bad as the riots got, it’s unlikely this video would have made things worse. It may, however, have dissuaded some from buying into the false “systemic racism” narrative that has divided the country so furiously over the past few months.

People will see what they want to see from the leaked video, but one thing is certain. We’ve never been told the real story. Derek Chauvin’s knee should never have been on George Floyd’s neck, but racism wasn’t the issue here.

