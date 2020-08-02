Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America is an upcoming book that Jeff has organized and features contributing authors such as Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown, Mychal Massie, Denise McAllister, Pastor Cary Gordon and several others, including Jeff & Dustin. This focus of this book is on the strategy of the Progressive Leftist Marxists to destroy America… the way that they are accomplishing that is with the infiltration of the church. Jeff & Dustin discuss this strategy at length and the importance of this book project, which is currently open for pre-orders.

The discussion also shifts to some of Jeff’s other projects, including the American Conservative Movement and Freedom First Network, both of which are focused on taking back America with Constitutional and Conservative principles. Freedom First Network is a conservative podcast network, featuring shows from Jeff Dornik, JD Rucker, Jerry Wayne, Dr Michael Scheuer and several other prominent conservative voices.

The final topic that was discussed was the current situation with Pastor John MacArthur’s decision to reopen his church after submitting to Governor Gavin Newsom for 5 months and staying closed. The concern is not that Pastor MacArthur decided to open up church… that should be commended! The problem that Jeff shares is the fact that, for 5 months, Pastor MacArthur was leading people astray in regards to the biblical interpretation of Romans 13. This is evidence that we should not rely on our favorite celebrity pastor for truth, but on God’s Word.

