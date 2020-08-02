Cancel culture is the currently preferred weapon of the nation’s socialist left for the suppression of free speech. This is the use of pressure to punish those who dare speak their mind. It falls in line with the bigoted enforcement of the law that is now coming into focus.

The left is pushing for a bigoted justice system whereby one’s rights or even guilt or innocence are based upon ideology rather than blindfolded justice. That is the inescapable conclusion born of recent events. The system used to be based on fairness. Now it is to be based on skin color and past inequities.

Those who are of the true liberal mindset – one based in liberty, tolerance, and individual rights – are now at least sensing the approaching danger of a bigoted justice system becoming the norm.

The tyranny of a ‘workaround for the First Amendment’

The past few days have seen many people who are falsely presumed as belonging on the left side of the political spectrum chafe at the freedom restrictions of cancel culture. This used to be called censorship, but the nation’s socialist left has been pushing for the ‘First Workaround For The First Amendment In History’ as termed by Greg Gutfeld:

“Here’s the thing about cancel culture,” Gutfeld explained. “This is the first workaround for the First Amendment in history. Because whenever you complain about cancel culture, they will say you have the First Amendment, freedom of speech. We’re just going to ruin your career and take your livelihood and drive you to suicide. So it’s actually making the First Amendment meaningless.”

It isn’t hard to discern why far-leftists of the tyrannical ten percent are trying to exploit this ‘workaround for the First Amendment’. It’s just a matter of whether or not they do this to deceive themselves into thinking they are still liberal and stand in the defense of liberty, or to deceive others.

Either way doesn’t matter, since the result is the denigration of freedom. Technically, the First Amendment only applies to Congress, but it is based on a mindset of liberty. Someone who pretends to still support the First Amendment while pushing a bigoted standard of justice has no real interest in freedom and in a larger sense, has become an enemy to liberty.

“Only oppression should fear the full exercise of freedom.” – Jose Marti

True liberals are waking up to the danger of the suppression of free speech

This became manifest with the Harper’s open letter supporting debate but has expanded to other prominent personalities standing up for liberty against censorship and cancel culture. Others have made the point that cancel culture is merely Old Tyranny in New Bottles.

Oliver Stone stated that his career wouldn’t have survived this tyranny, with Bill Maher stating: ‘We Need A Pushback On Cancel Culture’.

He had invited former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss on his HBO show “Real Time.”

Bari Weiss described cancel culture as being less about criticism and more about “punishment” for people who do not ascribe to every cornerstone of left-wing political and social thought. “We’re used to criticism. Criticism is kosher in the work that we do,” said Weiss, as reported by The Hill. “Criticism is great. What cancel culture is about is not criticism. It is about punishment. It is about making a person radioactive. It is about taking away their job. The writer Jonathan Rauch [of The Atlantic] called it ‘social murder.’ And I think that’s right.”

This issue illustrates the wide gulf between the nation’s far-left socialists and those who still believe in liberty. The former do not since socialism is based in force and is the antithesis of freedom. Polls have shown that these are the only people who don’t see a problem in the suppression of free speech.

The tyrannical ten percent doesn’t care about this danger to liberty

The Washington Examiner reported on a recent poll from Yahoo News/YouGov survey showed that 72% of Republicans and 78% of Trump’s supporters called it a major problem. Contrasted with 47% of Democrats seeing it as a big problem while It was just 41% for backers of Joe Biden.

The poll from the Cato Institute showed that 62% of Americans Say They Have Political Views They’re Afraid to Share. This is no accident. The left is using cancel culture as a weapon to suppress opposing voices and free-speech.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

The bottom line: Voting for Joe Biden means voting for the suppression of free speech

While many of those who still believe in freedom are moving away from the tyrannical ten percent of the nation’s socialist left, the lack of concern of this faction means they support it. It is their way of silencing the opposition and it will only get worse as time goes on.

The nation’s socialist left is the primary purveyor of this tactic that is antithetical to freedom of speech. These are the same people behind Joe Biden and the one’s propping up his campaign. The far left has revealed itself the enemy of liberty. Its exploitation of cancel culture is the best illustration of this fact.

Keep NOQ Report going

Nobody said running an independent news outlet would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. We need approximately $8500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be great and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. Last month, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.