We often publish Twitter and Facebook rants because they can be the purest expression of one’s actual feelings, at least from a public perspective. It’s as close as we can get to the core of a person’s belief without actually knowing and talking to them. There are certain people who stand above their peers at times, often during moments of deep reflection or passionate expression. One such person is Will Chamberlain, EIC at Human Events, and his recent thread on systemic anti-conservative bigotry.

In lieu of additional commentary, let’s just let Chamberlain tell it himself (edited for punctuation only)…

We need to talk about systemic anti-conservative bigotry. When you can’t go to church but you can set fire to a federal courthouse, that’s systemic bigotry. When mainstream media outlets publish more favorable obituaries of ISIS terrorists than conservative politicians, that’s systemic bigotry. When true claims that undermine progressive narratives are rated “false” by fact checkers, that’s systemic bigotry.

It is not enough to be merely not be bigoted against conservatives. We must be actively anti-bigotry. When the only people in society who feel comfortable express their beliefs in public are liberals, that’s systemic bigotry.

When 2000 federal prosecutors try to prevent the DOJ from dropping a prosecution against a former 3-star general because that general is conservative, that’s systemic bigotry. When there are more trans professors than conservative professors at a university, that’s systemic bigotry.

Academia, the media, the civil service, and the Democrat Party are rife with systemic bigotry. It must be rooted out. If you disagree that’s your progressive fragility talking. If you don’t think society is systemically bigoted against conservatives that’s just proof of your anti-conservative bigotry.

What could be more “systemic” than an ideology that dominates our mainstream media, academia, the civil service, and the technology sector. Any progressive academic or journalist who dares utter the words “systemic racism” should immediately be challenged on how many conservatives work at their institution.

When there aren’t any conservatives at your workplace because they don’t fit the “company culture” that’s systemic bigotry. When the only conservatives that appear on mainstream media networks are there to explain that the primary political conservative political party needs to be burned to the ground, that’s systemic bigotry. When diversity is seen is a virtue along every axis but political viewpoint, that’s systemic bigotry.

It’s time to dismantle progressive supremacy. Antifa are progressive supremacists. I’m not even sure if this thread is tongue-in-cheek or a remarkably accurate description of reality. Do with it what you will.

Anti-conservative bigotry is real, it’s ubiquitous, and it’s dangerous. Those who are unwilling to acknowledge it are willfully ignorant. Those who acknowledge it and do not care are complicit. Equality of ideology used to be the American way.

