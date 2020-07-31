Congresswoman Karen Bass is the latest Democrat to jump up on the leaderboard of likely Democratic nominees to be Joe Biden’s Vice President. She is well-liked by those who know her, and while her name-recognition is nil, she would skyrocket up the Google lists if she were tapped.

But Biden has a new problem that she was supposed to be able to solve. All of his potential picks have major baggage already. He first limited himself to half the population by declaring he’d select a female running mate, then embraced the notion that she will almost certainly be a person of color, likely Black. Senator Kamala Harris seemed like a lock just a few days ago, but a concerted effort to tear her down has been happening within Biden’s own VP vetting team. Susan Rice is faltering as it’s being noted she has never campaigned or ran for office. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Val Demings have been uninspiring thus far, even from within their own home areas.

Bass seemed like a natural choice following an endorsement from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but now a report about her decade-old praise heaped on the Church of Scientology is making its rounds ahead of Biden’s expected announcement next week. To add fuel to the anti-Bass fire, she has been noteworthy in her praise for communism that included lamenting the “loss” of Fidel Castro for Cubans.

According to Breitbart, she’s much more radical than she appears despite attempting to walk back comments recently:

The VP vetting process brought renewed scrutiny to comments Bass made about Cuba’s communist dictator Fidel Castro. In a statement following Castro’s death in 2016, Bass referred to him as “Comandante en Jefe” and described his death as “a great loss to the people of Cuba.”

The honorific “Commandante en Jefe”—which translates to “commander in chief”—was criticized by Florida Democrats for being excessively deferential to a dictator with a long history of human rights abuses.

In an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Bass attempted to walk back her use of the term. “I have talked to my colleagues in the House about that, and it’s certainly something that I would not say again,” Bass said. “I have always supported the Cuban people, and the relationship that Barack Obama and Biden had in their administration in terms of opening up relations.”

As for her praise of the Church of Scientology, those supporting her will likely say she was just making a standard politician’s stop at a ribbon cutting to support a local organization. They’ll also note that this was before much of the controversy surrounding the religious organization came to light. But her words do not seem to be those of a random observer or casual political stop. She seems to be earnestly supporting the group.

According to Jerusalem Post:

“This day and this new Church of Scientology is an exciting moment because I know your goal and your commitment is truly to make a difference,” Bass said at the event of 6,000 attendees.

“The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere,” noted Bass, who also praised Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

“The words are exciting of your founder, L. Ron Hubbard, in The Creed of the Church of Scientology: that all people of whatever race, color or creed, are created with equal rights,” she said.

“It’s a remarkable credit to your church that this is part of your creed,” Bass said.

The Daily Caller noted that Bass also praised the controversial group while sitting as a congresswoman in November 2011, when she submitted a letter praising the opening of a Scientology center in South Los Angeles.

Scientology has long been considered by many to be a highly controversial new religious movement with much support from Hollywood star power, including most prominently Tom Cruise. The group has also been alleged to aggressively fight its critics through the frequent use of lawsuits, and in some cases, severe harassment and threats of violence made against its opponents, leading to criminal convictions.

Rep. Karen Bass, a top contender to be Joe Biden’s VP pick, praised the Church of Scientology at a 2010 ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Los Angeles facility:pic.twitter.com/bUwrP9RLRb — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 31, 2020

For the sake of transparency, I would LOVE to see Bass as the VP pick. She may not be as easy to attack as someone like Harris or Rice, but she would confirm suspicions among conservatives that the far-left radical progressives, also known as Democratic-Socialists, would be in charge of a Biden White House should he win. Her combination of identity politics and muted support of an upheaval of capitalism would play well for Republicans. Moreover, I’ve felt a strong need for this country to have a national conversation about the evils of Marxism. Having someone like Bass on the ticket would give us fodder to make that happen.

Republicans and the Trump campaign would be wise to pay attention to Karen Bass. With Kamala Harris under attack, Bass may be Biden’s VP pick. Praising Scientology and Fidel Castro points to her being unhinged AND a radical.

