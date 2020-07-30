Craig Blair, who is a West Virigina State Senator, joins this episode of Two Mikes. Craig Blair began his political career serving in the House of Delegates from 2003 to 2010, representing the 52nd District, which encompasses Berkeley and Morgan Counties. During his tenure, he became particularly active in fighting for tax reform and relief for taxpayers and small businesses. He is an ardent supporter of common sense governmental reforms, which focus on effectiveness and efficiency.

In 2012, he was elected to represent the West Virginia’s 15th Senatorial District, which encompasses Berkeley County, Hampshire County, Mineral County, and Morgan County. When Republicans gained the majority in 2014 he became the Chairman of the Government Organization Committee. Then in 2015 he became the Majority Whip and served in that position until September of 2017 when he became Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Craig currently serves as the Chair of Finance and the Vice Chair of Education. His other committees are Banking & Insurance, Confirmations, and Rules. His interim committees include Flooding, Dept of Transportation Accountability, Economic Development, Government & Finance, Natural Gas Development, and Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.