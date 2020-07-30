Representative Rashida Tlaib has not committed to endorsing Joe Biden for president, but it may not matter. She’s in a hotly contested primary in which fellow Democrat Brenda Jones hopes to remove her from the ticket next week.

Meanwhile, the Justice Democrat freshman Congresswoman has refused to endorse Joe Biden. According to Sara Carter:

“If the ultimate goal is to get rid of Donald Trump, that doesn’t have to involve me actually endorsing Biden,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said during an interview with Newsweek magazine.

Tlaib said that she doesn’t want to get into debates with people in her district on whether Biden deserves their vote. “Residents come up to me and say, ‘Rashida, I don’t know. I hear Joe Biden this, Joe Biden that’.”

Tlaib is seeking reelection to a second term in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District and is running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in next week’s Democratic primary.

We said as much earlier this week when JD noted the far-left radical progress Democratic-Socialists led by the Justice Democrats do not want to support Joe Biden. Some may not even want him to win knowing a Biden victory would strengthen the Establishment’s hold over the party.

It isn’t uncommon for there to be internal struggles between leaders in a party, but Tlaib’s rapid rise to prominence and her representation as one of the leading Justice Democrats do not bode well for the party. If even Trump-haters, of which Tlaib is one of the most vocal, cannot see their way to supporting a Biden presidency, what does that say about the questionable candidate?

It behooves the Democratic-Socialists for Joe Biden to lose. If he wins, it will negate their rising power within the Democratic Party as it will show they aren’t necessary in order to win elections. Besides, Rashida Tlaib hates people like Biden.

