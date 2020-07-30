Thinking Americans and people around the world should be asking themselves a question. Why is there such an unprecedented concerted effort by mainstream media and Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google to end all discussion about Hydroxychloroquine? The debate is far from over in the real world as there are as many studies touting the efficacy of the drug to treat COVID-19 as there are that oppose it.

Hydroxychloroquine has NOT been debunked as a treatment, at least not scientifically, but the self-appointed “arbiters of truth” have waged an all-out war on the drug and any doctors brave enough to defend its use. Dr. Simone Gold made a statement on Twitter that was honest and brutally exposed the unhinged attempt by these “arbiters of truth” to suppress the discussion. But before we get to her Twitter thread, let’s state something that does not get said enough. Whether you believe HCQ is effective against COVID-19 or not, its use has led to exactly ZERO deaths. None. The narrative that it is somehow dangerous is a false one whether you think it’s a good treatment or not. Here’s what Dr. Gold said on Twitter:

We organized a group of practicing physicians, many of whom have personally treated COVID-19 patients, and we spoke directly to the American people about our experience and understanding of the virus and its treatment options. As a result: Facebook removed the livestream of our conference that had 15 million+ views

Twitter forced us to delete video testimonials from our physicians

Our web host removed our website and claimed a “violation of their TOS”

The media smeared us with lies & falsehoods Why are social media company employees with no medical degree or clinical experience censoring the perspectives of practicing physicians? Why are journalists claiming hydroxychloroquine is ineffective when there are numerous studies showcasing its efficacy against COVID-19? Why are state governors restricting physicians from prescribing an FDA approved medication for 65 years and empowering pharmacies to over-rule your doctor? These actions are unprecedented and have never happened before in medicine.

Mainstream and social media giants have a new message for the world: Only listen to doctors who abide by their agenda. Those who use science and experience to challenge the narrative must be quashed. Why?

