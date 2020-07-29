As we all know, Joe Biden is running for President of the United States of America. His handlers are borrowing the strategy of Hillary Clinton from 2016, keeping him in hiding and away from public light as much as possible. When he does make appearances, it’s almost always a controlled situation where he’s not going to be put on the spot. While, clearly, Hillary did not win the election using this strategy, I think that Biden’s team knows that this is his only shot at winning, since the more he’s out in the public, the more his dementia will be exposed for all to see.

For the majority of Americans, they see Joe Biden as a moderate Democrat that’s not very extreme. His public statements on Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 have been pretty middle of the road, standard talking points of the Mainstream Media. With that said, he is the human version of a Trojan Horse.

Because Biden is such a bland candidate, he’s the perfect person to use strategically by the Democrats. However, if you take a look at his website, you’ll see that he’s running on a platform that is just as progressive as Bernie Sanders, if not more extreme. This is what makes a Joe Biden candidacy so dangerous… people are being misled simply because Biden is nothing more than a face being controlled by his handlers for ulterior motives.

If Biden becomes president, we’ll see an extremely progressive agenda being implemented. And, in reality, Biden will just show up to work every day, smile, read the teleprompter and sign whatever papers are shoved in front of him. He’ll be the president in name only… with the Deep State finally having full control of the US government.

As we get closer to November, we have to make sure that we get Donald Trump re-elected. Joe Biden is dangerous, not because of his own beliefs (does he even remember what they are?), but because of who is actually pulling the strings. America may never recover from a Joe Biden presidency.

