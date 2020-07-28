Political discourse is dead. Civility is gone. When we elect people like Los Angeles city councilman Mike Bonin, we should expect them to get emotional and support violence, just as he did on Instagram.

Posted on the Instagram of L.A. City Councilmam @MikeBoninLA pic.twitter.com/7wBsbWiMuZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 26, 2020

According to The Blaze:

Mike Bonin posted the expletive-laden post on his Instagram feed, according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles, who tweeted a screenshot of the offensive image.

The image says “F*** TRUMP” and “F*** FEDERAL POLICE” in capital letters and is taken from an account that represents itself as the Los Angeles branch of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The councilman later joined the Black Lives Matter protest outside the federal building and posted a photograph of himself with a sign reading, “Solidarity with Portland. Stop federal repression,” apparently printed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“Trump’s creation and deployment of a secret police force — unidentifiable armed soldiers throwing people into unmarked vans, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters — is a threat to our democracy,” Bonin claimed in the text accompanying the photo.

“It is how a repressive regime reacts to the powerful calls in our streets for an end to systemic racism and state violence against Black bodies,” he added. “We cannot let what is happening in Portland happen here.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned through the whole riot ordeal in many cities across the nation, it’s that many Democratic lawmakers embrace lawlessness. We’ve known this for a while, but now we have our proof.

