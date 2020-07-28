Instead of going down the route of a straight up non-profit organization seeking donations, Bradley is using his business to fund his goal of saving girls out of sex trafficking, and then create opportunities for them to support themselves financially by creating products that his company sells. By setting up his company in this fashion, it allows for sustainability and being able to do more than just put a roof over these girls’ heads and food in their stomachs.

What many don’t realize is that human trafficking is much more commonplace than what is reported in the news. Bradley works closely with people on the ground in Asia working to free girls enslaved by these horrific people. But we also have to remember that this is also happening in the United States of America. In fact, here in the USA, they are using many of the same strategies as they do in Asia, often times using karaoke bars as a cover for their illegal activity.

Bradley explains how his teams literally go into these bars to breaks these girls out, and then gives them a fresh jump start on life, giving them opportunities that they probably wouldn’t have without this company.

