Face mask mandates have been spreading faster than the coronavirus itself since claims of a new “surge” or “2nd wave” started popping up in mainstream media around the end of June. In many places around the nation, churches and schools continue to be closed, sporting events are canceled or held without live audiences, and millions of Americans are forced to stay home, away from work and compelled into government dependency.

Actor James Woods, who has a penchant for stating conservative values and asking thought-provoking questions in 280-characters or less on Twitter, had an important one for the masses yesterday:

Why do we even bother to wear masks when these slobbering nincompoops are spreading COVID like jam on toast? pic.twitter.com/sUAoTnlJkj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2020

“Why do we even bother to wear masks when these slobbering nincompoops are spreading COVID like jam on toast?” he Tweeted.

In the video he posted, we see BLM and Antifa protesters galore but nary a mask to be seen. Okay, so technically you can spot a handful, but with no social distancing and the general consensus in the political science division of radical leftists claiming everyone must wear a mask for them to be effective (even though we know they are not), this is clearly a cesspool of COVID-19 spread.

If there was ever a better depiction of the reality that these draconian lockdowns are about control, not safety, Woods’ Tweet should be it. Watch the video. Share it. The truth is being suppressed about the coronavirus.

