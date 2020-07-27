Reports of racist Caucasian male police officers lying about the nature of the “peaceful protests” in Seattle, Portland, and other cities around the nation populate Antifa and Black Lives Matter social media feeds and often make mainstream media news. The narrative is that the protests only turn violent when law enforcement officers provoke them with tear gas, rubber bullets, and attempted arrests.

One has to be completely oblivious to what it means to be a law enforcement officer in the United States to give this narrative any credence, but willful ignorance seems to be rampant. Based on the stories coming from the “activists” in Seattle and Portland, every police officer is Derek Chauvin. They’re all active participants in the so-called systemic racism that has made this country such an unbearable place to live. By the reckoning of the radical leftists and their mainstream media puppets, not to mention their enablers in leadership within the Democratic Party, “peaceful protesters” are singing Kumbaya until law enforcement finds them and gets violent. That, and the occasional stealing of bread to feed their families, of course.

But Seattle Police Department officer Elyssa Khalifé is not racist. She isn’t Caucasian. She isn’t a male. She is the first female Muslim police officer at the Seattle Police Department, and this weekend she was injured—perhaps permanently—during the Seattle riots that nearly culminated in the torching of the East Precinct. She and her fellow officers inside the building were finally allowed to respond to the violent rioters after they’d used an explosive device to blow a hole in the building and were in the process of pouring gasoline around it. By that point, they had already caused massive amounts of property damage that SPD was not allowed to respond to by decree of city leadership even as they watched their community being destroyed from their precinct windows.

Here is the account Khalifé posted on her Facebook profile yesterday. I strongly encourage everyone to read every word and share it with all, whether a political friend or foe:

So here is what happened yesterday at the “protest.” We were waiting and watching live from the precinct as the rioters set 5 portable construction offices on fire. They then completely destroyed, looted, and lit the Starbucks on 12 ave and E Cherry St. on fire. As the group was walking they were breaking random car windows, car prowling, and spray painting everything…

They made their way to the East precinct with all of us inside. They spray painted the building, tried to break the fence, they threw a mortar that left an 8 inch hole in the wall… We could see a person pouring gasoline around the building that we were occupying, which is when all of us came out. We commanded people to “move back” as we advanced. People who assaulted us were arrested. We formed a line guarding the block. People threw paint, rocks, metal, frozen water bottles, glass and improvised EXPLOSIVES at us which is when we used our dispersal tools. In the process I was injured along with 20 other officers. Yes, I was injured even though I was wearing shin guards, and other protective gear.

The puzzling part is people were chanting “I don’t see no riot here, take off your riot gear.”

Why didn’t we deploy and stop them when the looting started? Our instructions were not to respond to property damage. The fire department was delayed in response because of the big hostile crowd but they made it and started putting out fires. We only responded when they were about to literally burn down our precinct with everyone in it and the connecting apartment complexes. This is insane. I don’t know what the message here is anymore. These people were 99% white and young. They were saying the most horrible things you can imagine to officers of color. They were also assaulting each other in the crowd. I saw signs and shirts that indicated Anarchy, Anti-Christ, abolishing religion, bringing down the government, defund/abolish SPD, defunding Seattle Parks and Rec (huh?), abolishing America?! I don’t think that the point to those riots is anything but inflicting as much damage and injury as possible.

About my injury: I sustained a torn medial meniscus and I most probably will require surgery to be able to live an active lifestyle again.

Stand down policies handed to police by radical progressive politicians do not deescalate these violent rioters. They will never ease up. They will ramp up until their revolution is quashed. Law and order must prevail.

