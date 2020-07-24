Democrats have a desperate need to keep the American people ill-informed about the reality of Antifa and Black Lives Matter across the nation. They have a narrative that these are simply “peaceful protesters” and not domestic terrorists. Therefore, they need their puppets in mainstream media to hide the truth for as long as possible.

According to Townhall:

To shield their viewers from acknowledging a reality that would pop their liberal bubbles of disinformation, the cable networks cut away from the White House press briefing on Friday as soon as Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany began playing clips of so-called peaceful protesters engaging in wanton violence and wishing death to police officers and their families.

Do liberals ever find it odd that their networks suddenly stop coverage of live press briefings? To be fair, Fox News also cut away while the video played. But unlike the other networks, Fox hasn’t been denying the existence of widespread violence across the nation over the past several weeks.

What the uninformed viewers missed seeing was footage of rioters in Portland setting fires, vandalizing property, overturning barricades, ripping apart walls, donning weapons, attacking law enforcement, firing incendiary weapons at officers, toppling statutes, beating up people, and wishing death to officers and their families. Still, the footage was pretty mild compared to several other episodes of violence captured on film at leftwing protests in recent weeks.

It greatly behooves patriots to spread the truth about these domestic terrorists. They aren’t “peaceful protesters” but that narrative is necessary for Democrats to win in November. It’s up to us to get the real news out there.

