This is a message to the 120 – 140 million gun owners in the country. At least, that was the estimate before the onset of the CCP virus. The peaceful violence of the fascists of ‘Antifa’ and the chaos they have wrought after they hijacked the George Floyd protests have gun sales soaring to new heights. Who knows how many millions of new gun owners there are now.

These multitudes have taken a major step in defending their liberty – and Joe Biden wants to take them away.

It is especially to the 40% of new gun owners who are women and those who consider themselves truly liberal in the classical and freedom-oriented sense of the word.

Many of you have come to the sudden realization that you are your own first responder. If the nation’s socialist left persists with the insanity of ‘defunding the police’ you will no longer be able to rely on law enforcement to protect you in a time of need. It’s just common sense to have a fire extinguisher, It’s also common sense to have a means of self-preservation.

The nation’s socialist left wants to confiscate your guns

There is no other polite way of stating that stark fact of life. The nation’s socialist left has always wanted the government to have a monopoly on the use of force – it is the founding principle of their base ideology.

They obsess over gun confiscation while lying that they obsess over gun confiscation. They cloak this obsession as concerns for ‘safety’, ‘the children’ or ‘common-sense gun reform’. Whatever is their sugar-coated bovine excretions of the day.

The past few years have seen them drop the mask on their obsession, openly calling for ‘gun buybacks’, an Orwellian term if there ever was one. Following along with their usual tactic of cynically exploiting other people’s pain for their political gain.

We have documented the over 75 cases in which they have openly called for gun confiscation or their myriad euphemisms for stealing the self-defense property of the people. They are no longer hiding their obsession except when lying about it in hopes of deceiving some people.

You bought a gun to defend your family, Biden wants to take it away

There is a reason why millions of you added to the estimated 140 million that own a gun. You came to the stark realization that when seconds count, the police are minutes away. Even worse, if they have been ‘defunded’ they will never be able to help you.

You bought a gun because you had no other choice. There are only two forms of human interaction – reason or force. The nation’s socialist left has chosen the latter; they want to use force to get their way. That means they want you disarmed and helpless to usher in their wondrous Utopia of the world of next Tuesday.

The left is now under mob rule, subject to the lowest forms of brutality. You bought a gun to protect your children and your family from that mob. If they gain power their first obsession will be to take that away from you at the first opportunity.

You will certainly want to hide some of your guns in several locations to thwart their gun confiscation obsession, making it impossible to achieve this goal no matter what they do. Even they understand this stark reality: “People Will Bury Their Guns before They Surrender Them”

Why subject yourself to this in the first place?

What is the purpose of supporting people with the stated goal of confiscating your guns?

Why vote for people who also incessantly lie about their lifelong obsession with gun confiscation?

They won’t be able to confiscate the 400 – 600 million guns of the old estimations and the trillions of rounds of ammunition sitting in hidden caches in homes and underground throughout the country. But that won’t stop them from trying to use this as a convenient pretext for oppression.

They have dropped the mask and made their opposition to liberty and individual human rights quite clear. Disqualifying themselves for the leadership of a Constitutional Republic founded in freedom.

They want the antithesis to liberty. They want a collectivist Utopia run by the iron fist of government ruling over subjects instead of citizens.

Why does the nation’s socialist left obsess with gun confiscation?

All of this raises the question of why the left obsesses over taking guns while denying that they obsess over taking guns. This isn’t about ‘safety’ or ‘the children’ but empowering themselves by the exploitation of tragedy.

But, it’s even worse than that. Gun confiscation gives the left a monopoly on the use of force. It makes it that much easier to dispose of people who don’t want to fall in line with their socialist national agenda.

“Never Forget, even for an instant, that the one and only reason anybody has for taking your gun away is to make you weaker than he is, so he can do something to you that you wouldn’t allow him to do if you were equipped to prevent it. This goes for burglars, muggers, and rapists, and even more so for policemen, bureaucrats, and politicians.” – L. Neil Smith

Consider what they are doing now with cancel culture and chaos and think about what they would do with total control. The only resistance to that control would be an armed citizenry – and the left wants that eliminated. That is why guns are flying off the shelves and why the left wants to take them away.

There is only one sane choice: Re-electing President Trump

The Republicans and President Trump of the pro-liberty right are the only rational choice in opposing the mob rule of the far-left. They certainly aren’t perfect by any means, but they are only choice compared to the rule by the brute force of the left.

Joe Biden has stated that he wants to put Robert Francis O’Rouke in charge as his gun confiscation Czar. His campaign website has laid out his plans to ban and virtually confiscate guns – and that is only his first draft on tyranny. Have no doubt that gun confiscation will be his first priority – as has been the case with socialist tyrants of the past.

The pro-liberty right will protect individual rights and freedom, following the Constitution and the precepts of limited government. The mob rule of the nation’s socialist left will be the death of liberty. That is why the issue of gun confiscation is literally the tip of the spear in the defense of freedom.

