Portland is burning. Literally. Mayor Ted Wheeler refuses to allow local law enforcement to stop the riots while simultaneously telling President Trump he does not want federal law enforcement getting involved. As a result, downtown Portland has been a war zone for nearly two full months.

In his latest failed attempt to deescalate the situation, he took a large entourage of security and public relations personnel to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter and Antifa “protesters.” He was granted multiple opportunities to speak to a large crowd that simply didn’t want to hear him. Then, he watched as lawlessness started taking hold when some of the “protesters” attempted to burn down a federal building. That’s when law enforcement used tear gas to try to properly deescalate the situation. Wheeler stood there with appropriate eye protection and a face mask as the tear gas came. He struggled mightily through the harrowing ordeal.

Wrapped in armed security, @tedwheeler watches people try to burn down a federal courthouse with people inside and proclaims there's nothing but peaceful protests. https://t.co/5qXUOxd9Rb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 23, 2020

Tear gas at the mayor pic.twitter.com/Jv1bFMsJKA — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

.@tedwheeler says, “I saw nothing that provoked this response” when asked about his thoughts on federal law enforcement deploying tear gas. The building had been set on fire and rioters were throwing explosives. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/M21iOcDfLa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Wheeler has spent the last several years pandering to Antifa. He has allowed them to run free on the streets, terrorizing citizens and disrupting daily activities. But once Black Lives Matter entered the equation and started working closely with Antifa to take the city down, all of Wheeler’s pandering proved to be fruitless. It doesn’t matter how “woke” he tries to be. He’ll never be the right gender or have the right skin color to placate the mob he helped create.

Reactions on social media from both the right and left have been generally negative. And by “generally,” I mean I haven’t seen a single Tweet or Facebook post supporting Wheeler’s downtown visit. He even made an appearance on the latest NOQ Report Podcast.

I honestly cannot bear to listen to whatever #TearGasTed is gonna say right now. I fear the cringe would be so hard I’d turn inside out. Someone recap for me when it is done? — Jesse Merrithew (@JesseMerrithew) July 23, 2020

Be a shame if this video exposing Ted Wheeler went viral. Please do not RT. pic.twitter.com/ZvU6qRo1YP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

Ted Wheeler watches arson attacks on federal building: “With 100 percent honesty I saw nothing that would provoke this response [from federal agents].” https://t.co/EzTx8Waj51 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 23, 2020

#PortlandProtest Riot declared by PPB 20 minutes after @tedwheeler left. Several sections of street shut down. What was that about working with us #TearGasTed — FactsCannotBeFought (@UnconventMan) July 23, 2020

But @tedwheeler says he has it all under control and the feds are unnecessary. https://t.co/5FAySqf5Uu — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 23, 2020

If your news outlet is reporting Ted Wheeler got tear gassed but leaving out the part that rioters were setting the courthouse on fire you might just want to consider changing the channel — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

By the end of the night #TearGasTed may have another meaning. Also important to note that most of the crowd has been yelling at Ted to resign the past 10 minutes. https://t.co/a1Vv3ameKp — Garrison Davis (Teargas Proof) (@hungrybowtie) July 23, 2020

Ted Wheeler supports ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/z8j2oR7bN6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

ARREST TED WHEELER. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 23, 2020

No mayor, not even Jenny "Summer of Love" Durkan, has done more to accommodate Antifa than Ted Wheeler. As a consequence, the hard left has nothing but contempt for him. The mainstream leftists think they can use Antifa to burn the right, but in the end, they will be consumed. https://t.co/7dC3h7Pb5v — Mike (@Doranimated) July 23, 2020

It’s hard to identify the biggest disaster in Ted Wheeler’s trip to the “front lines.” Was it his #TearGasTed moment? The garbage thrown at his feet? Speaking in front of a sign calling for his resignation? A crowd that clearly hated him? Tough call.

