America has been craving someone to break the political duopoly for decades. Furthermore America has not had a Christian President in decades. Enter Kanye West for President. He launched himself into the fray by calling the nation back to God. I do believe that politics is a legitimate realm for Christian influence to take hold and spread the Gospel, just as athletics and education are. If we are to believe that Kanye West is a genuinely born again believer, then the question of supporting our brother in Christ is worth asking. For the sake of this question, let us assume that he is.

On abortion, Kanye West would be poised to be the most pro-abolition President in the modern abortion era. From my perspective Kanye seems traumatized by the possibility he would have been aborted as well as his daughter. He adds a level of humanity to the issue that not even Trump does, and Trump is the President that has set the highest mark on this issue however low this bar may be. But it is dubious how much Kanye can feasibly accomplish on this issue. Will he appoint justices that will overturn Roe V Wade? Trump hasn’t. Will he unilaterally defund Planned Parenthood? This I think he could do, but his success will be determined by his willingness to defy the courts, like Abraham Lincoln.

On other issues, Kanye is shaky. I don’t agree with him on “criminal justice reform” and there doesn’t seem to be much of a platform. Furthermore, with Elon Musk on his team and some obscure pastor, it is foreseeable that celebrity culture will hold sway as it does presently.

Ultimately, what I want and what I believe you should seek as a Christian in politics is a return on investment. When our kingdom is not of this world, then we should treat the politics of this world as transactional, not transcendent. In politics we should aim to advance the interest of the Heavenly Realm.

Two criticisms of Kanye need addressing. First, I cannot take his campaign more seriously than he does. He has not done a good job of persuading me of his seriousness. Secondly, I have a hard time seeing someone who does not have himself or his family in order getting the country in order. This is not to judge a man who converted after much of these critiques were already in motion.

In conclusion, I do think there is a compelling case, on the basis of Christian liberty, to make in voting Kanye West for President. This does not mean he is the only candidate a case can be made for or that a case can be made for every candidate. But such are the times when Kanye West is a legitimate consideration for such a high office.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.