What is the left rioting about right now? Is it police brutality or excessive use of force? If so, does that only apply to Black suspects getting killed? Does it matter if they’re armed or unarmed? Seriously, what is the radical left rioting about right now?

If you really thought the answer had anything to do with race, you’ve been conned. This has to do with a revolution that has no agenda other than revolution itself. “Non-violent protesters” in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Albuquerque, New York, Minneapolis, and in Democratic cities throughout the nation are selective with their optics and ambiguous with their narrative, and this is all for one reason. They believe they are using anarcho-communism as a pathway to Neo-Marxism, but in reality they’re just being used to destroy this nation.

The latest example of rife hypocrisy came with responses or lack thereof regarding a Caucasian man who stole a car, cash, and supplies from the convenience store where he worked. He was pulled over, and when the police realized the car was reported stolen, they tried to peacefully arrest him. But he wasn’t having that, first aggressively trying to escape and take the police officers down with his car at the same time. When he crashed, he charged the cops, then started to run away, the charged them again, getting shot along the way.

If this exact scenario happened with a Black suspect, there would be buildings burning to the ground today as an “unarmed” assailant was killed “in cold blood” over “stolen property.” That’s how the left spins narratives. But since he was Caucasian, he doesn’t quite fit the optics they need, nor does he fulfill requirements for the narrative they’re trying to build.

Here’s an *unarmed white* suspect shot and killed. He used his vehicle recklessly and then tried to charge the cop who had his gun drawn. There will be no protests about this, no banners of him as martyr, nor should there be. Don’t try to run over or charge at cops. Simple. https://t.co/Ma1Fp5pqyP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 23, 2020

This event happened last year, but the bodycam footage was released today. Here’s how it all went down according to a statement from law enforcement:

On Monday, August 19, 2019, early in the morning, David Patrick Sullivan arrived at the Shell gas station where he worked. At approximately 5:20 a.m., Sullivan stole about $1,000 in cash and loaded more than one thousand dollars-worth of store merchandise (cigarettes, pastries, lighters, energy shots, water and a gas can) into the back seat of a customer’s 2011, black, Range Rover (“Range Rover”). Sullivan then put gas in the Range Rover and left. The vehicle was reported stolen a few hours later. At approximately 11:35 a.m., BPPD Officers Colon and Tran were on patrol in a marked patrol car, traveling eastbound on Artesia Street, when Officer Colon noticed the registration tag on the Range Rover Sullivan was driving was expired. Officer Colon, who was riding in the passenger seat of the marked patrol car, directed Officer Tran to conduct a traffic stop. Officer Tran began following the Range Rover as Sullivan travelled eastbound on Artesia Street, then northbound on N. Gilbert Street.

Officer Tran activated the overhead lights and ran the license plate. The license plate inquiry showed the registration expired in June of 2018. Officer Colon activated his Body Worn Camera (“BWC”), exited the patrol car with an electronic ticket book in his right hand, and approached on the driver’s side of the Range Rover. Sullivan remained in the driver’s seat and lowered the driver’s side front window as Officer Colon approached. Through the open window, Officer Colon contacted Sullivan and asked for Sullivan’s driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Sullivan told Officer Colon that he did not have a driver’s license and that the car belonged to his cousin. Sullivan then handed Officer Colon his California Identification Card. Sullivan was calm and cooperative. At approximately 11:37 a.m., while standing outside of the Range Rover, Officer Colon notified BPPD dispatch of the car stop and reported the Range Rover’s license plate number.

After confirming that the registration was expired, Officer Colon told Sullivan to “Hang on” and then returned to the patrol car. Officer Colon informed Officer Tran that Sullivan told him the vehicle belonged to his cousin. BPPD dispatch then advised that the vehicle was stolen and that two (2) additional patrol units were dispatched to assist. Officers Colon and Tran approached on the driver’s side of the vehicle with their weapons holstered. Officer Colon opened the driver’s door and instructed Sullivan to exit the vehicle. Without warning, Sullivan suddenly grabbed the steering wheel with his left hand and started the engine with his right hand. Colon ordered Sullivan three (3) times to exit the vehicle. Sullivan, ignoring each of the exit commands, pulled his left arm free, put the Range Rover into reverse and, with the driver’s door wide open, reversed at a high rate of speed forcing Officer Colon to jump back in order to avoid being hit by the open car door. Sullivan quickly exited the Range Rover and angrily yelled back, “F*** you!”. Officer Colon backed up as Sullivan continued to charge at him, quickly closing the distance. Officer Colon fired one round at Sullivan, who was within about six (6) feet of Officer Colon at that time.

Sullivan veered slightly to his right, took two (2) to three (3) more strides, and continued to angrily yell profanities at Officer Colon. Officer Colon fired a second shot while Sullivan was still within five(5) to seven (7) feet of him. Sullivan, who did not physically react to any of the shots, changed his direction, and continued running. Seeing no physical reaction from Sullivan, Officer Colon fired a third shot. Sullivan changed direction and began running toward the back of the parking lot . Sullivan abruptly stopped, turned around and began charging at Officers Colon and Tran a second time. Officer Tran was now only a couple of feet away from Officer Colon. Officer Colon continued to fire and Officer Tran fired two (2) shots at this time. Sullivan then let out a loud scream and dropped to his knees as the officers yelled at Sullivan to “Get on the ground!”Witness John Doe #1, who was standing across the street and witnessed the incident, described Sullivan’s action: “He had full intention of doing some form of physical harm or damage to the officers by his attack.” Officer Tran requested paramedics respond to their location and both officers approached Sullivan and placed him in handcuffs. By the time paramedics arrived, Sullivan was deceased.

The radical left is far beyond using double-standards in their narratives and manufactured outrage. They’ve gone with chaos and selective moral values to promote Cultural Marxism. This video will be lost to history.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.