Gavin Newsom closes churches

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom took things to a whole new level when he not only re-closed indoor church services, but also completely banned in-home Bible Studies in response to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in California. However, at the same time, he’s also allowing Black Lives Matter “protests”… I mean riots… to continue legally. This is utter hypocrisy and is simply showing Governor Newsom’s tyrannical authoritarian streak. It’s clear that he is targeting religious institutions, specifically those within the Christian faith.

At some point the people of California needs to say, “Enough is enough!” I’m already at that point. Are you?

Twitter cancels Qanon

This is an interesting story, because the real story isn’t really the story itself. As many of you might know, Qanon is a conspiracy theory that states that President Donald Trump or someone close to him is releasing private information exposing his fight against the Deep State. Twitter has now made the call to completely censor the Qanon topic from gaining any traction on their platform. You might think: Who cares?

Here’s the real problem: This is simply an attempt by Twitter to ensure that President Trump does not win the next election. While they are censoring Qanon in the name of Fake News, what’s really at play is that the Q crowd is extremely pro-Trump. If they can get them off of their platform and force them over to an echo-chamber like Parler, they’re voice will be rendered silent in the main public discourse. This is a serious problem.

The Constitution provides us with the right to the freedom of speech, expression and opinion. But now Twitter is showing us that they don’t hold those same standards. While they may be going for Qanon right now, they’ll be coming for you, the Trump supporter, next.

DeAnna Lorraine exposes just how low the COVID-19 numbers really are

I think we all agree that the COVID-19 numbers are heavily inflated. But to what degree? DeAnna Lorraine recently posted on her twitter feed some surprisingly shocking numbers showing just how wide the disparity truly is. You will be shocked at just how much the numbers are inflated!

What’s really going on here is that the medical community and the government are trying to find every possible way to inflate the numbers. One aspect of this is a public policy standpoint, where they are trying to justify the shutdowns, mail-in ballots and the impending vaccine. Another aspect of this is financial, since the hospitals get additional funding if they treat a COVID-19 patient.

Is anybody shocked that the COVID-19 numbers are heavily inflated? No. Now if only we could get the mainstream media to report on this…

