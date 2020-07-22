Former major league slugger and World Champion with the San Francisco Giants Aubrey Huff took to Instagram yesterday to denounce recent moves in professional sports, particularly his former team, in their quest to be “woke.” Many players and coaches will be kneeling before games during the singing of the national anthem. They will be given the “option” of wearing Black Lives Matter insignia on their jerseys. Major League Baseball has embraced modern progressivism and thereby turned their backs on patriotic, freedom loving Americans across the country.

Here’s the rant:

As JD covered in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, this needs to become a rallying cry for sports fans to do what many have been threatening to do for a long time: Boycott. And as he noted, this isn’t another example of participation in cancel culture. This is about our need to stop paying people who hate us and our worldview. This is about sending a message that they need to keep their politics off the field because, as Huff noted, people don’t turn on sports to get political. They turn on sports to get away from the rigors and drama of real life. We watch to be entertained, not to be chastised or preached to about our beliefs.

There is already enough turmoil in America. Professional sports are designed to pit the best athletes in the world against each other so we can cheer and boo, be amazed and be disappointed, but all within the realm of entertainment. This isn’t about culture, religion, politics, or public relations gimmicks. We watch sports for the sport of it.

Many conservatives have threatened to boycott. I know I have. But it’s hard. We love our baseball, football, basketball, hockey, or whatever other sports we watch. There is absolutely no room for social justice sports. That’s not what we asked for and it’s not what we need, so why are we paying them with our money and attention? The answer is simple. We shouldn’t, not until they’re made to come to their senses.

Just play the damn games. These men have reached the highest levels of skill and athleticism, which is exactly what we want to see. We neither expect nor crave political statements of athletes or coaches on the field. Aubrey Huff is spot on here.

