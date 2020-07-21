The persecution of Jews didn’t end following World War II. It didn’t get better once Israel became a nation again or after they were attacked by a horde of Muslim nations in 1967. It hasn’t ended even today as anti-Semitism is on the rise. Even Big Tech companies like Twitter are getting in on the action as they’ve begun locking out accounts that display the Star of David.

Pure anti-Semitism is already present on the “platform” itself, a platform that panders to atheists, Muslims, and other religious groups while regularly suppressing accounts espousing Judeo-Christian beliefs. Real hate speech is common and often goes unchecked with Twitter regularly claiming they simply do not have the bandwidth to investigate all occurrences. But they somehow found the time to go after accounts with “hateful images” like the historic Jewish symbol, the Star of David.

While it’s possible that this is just a matter of multiple oversights, the more likely scenario given Twitter’s track record is that social justice warriors and supporters of Palestine are using their power within the company to passive-aggressively and anonymously express their anti-Semitism. This could not be algorithmic as the image filter on Twitter requires very specific imagery to automatically lock out accounts. These actions required the hands of actual humans acting against Jews.

According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism:

Several Twitter users have contacted Campaign Against Antisemitism in recent days reporting that their accounts have been locked, and Twitter has provided the following rationale: “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against posting hateful imagery. You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. As a result, we have locked your account.”

The social media platform advises users that if they delete the “hateful imagery”, i.e. the Star of David, the account may be unlocked.

The Stars of David in the profile pictures of locked accounts vary from artistic blue Stars of David and graffitied white Stars of David to, most ironically, a portfolio of yellow Stars of David.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “It is deplorable enough that Twitter consistently fails to act against antisemitism on its platform, but now it is taking action against Jews for the simple crime of showing pride in their identity by displaying a Star of David. It never fails to astound just how low Twitter is prepared to go.

“So often social media companies claim that they lack the resources to tackle hate on their platforms, but Twitter has put the lie to that claim by demonstrating that it does have the resources, but chooses to target the benign symbol of a victimised minority instead of the countless racists who use its platform with impunity.

“Twitter must immediately restore these accounts, apologise to the owners, and pledge finally to take robust action against the antisemites whom it has enabled for so long.”

This will go generally unreported in mainstream media and swept under the rug by Twitter. It’s incumbent on those who believe in freedom to get the word out about this blatant anti-Semitic attack by Big Tech.

