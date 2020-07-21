The latest episode of Conservative Playbook focuses on one word: “Protesters.” It’s a word being used by too many people, even on the right, when referring to the people in places like Seattle, Portland, and Chicago. These people are not protesters. The violence and anarchy they’re bringing to their cities have nothing to do with protests. Even if government met their demands, they’d keep rioting and come up with different reasons.

As our EIC noted on Twitter:

"Protesters" don't loot Amazon Go stores. "Protesters" don't set police buildings on fire. "Protesters" don't come armed with bats and other weapons. Call them rioters. Call them anarchists. Call them opportunists. Call them idiots. Just don't call them "protesters." — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 20, 2020

It doesn’t matter who does it. Mainstream media. Democrats. Republicans. Social media “friends.” Anyone who uses the word “protesters” when referring to the domestic terrorists in Democratic cities across the nation must be corrected.

