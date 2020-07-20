According to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, women who have just been sexually assaulted would prefer to talk to a social worker than law enforcement. The former DNC Deputy Chair and Congressman shared his thoughts about how rape victims feel following their attack on a Zoom meeting.

“If you’re a woman who’s been a victim of a sexual assault and the assailant has ran away, wouldn’t you rather talk to somebody who is trained in helping you deal with what you’re dealing with as opposed to somebody who’s main training is that they know how to use a firearm, right?”

Democrat AG Keith Ellison says he doesn’t want police officers to respond to rapehttps://t.co/aJGGkWwTlX pic.twitter.com/8C7dSm04GD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2020

Actually, no. Many women who suffer through the traumatic experience of sexual assault are just as interested if not more so in catching their assailant and preventing him from raping others as they are about talking about their trauma. Victims need to be protected and treated with empathy, which law enforcement officers are trained to do. But victims of violent crime usually want to their assailants caught and a social worker isn’t going to be able to help them with that.

The presence of counselors and social workers is important for women who are addressing the aftermath of their attacks, but it’s ludicrous and actually quite insulting for Ellison to assume he understands what sexual assault victims want. It’s telling that as he’s saying these words, those present during the Zoom meeting did not appear to be sympathetic. We were unable to find their reactions after the comment, but the expressions as Ellison was describing his solution were not positive.

It should be noted that even at the height of the #MeToo movement, Ellison was given a pass from Democrats despite credible abuse accusations from his former girlfriend, a woman who happened to previously work for the state Democratic Party. Despite the accusations, Ellison went on to win his election and became Attorney General of Minnesota.

The radical left is bent on convincing people they don’t need law enforcement, that stopping crime is less important than dealing with people’s feelings. Keith Ellison is the modern day Democratic Party in a very nutty nutshell.

