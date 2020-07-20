Joe Biden is running ads in Texas right now. Texas. Joe Biden. It’s happening. That’s what the Democratic Party thinks about the Republican Party in the Longhorn State, a place recently considered to be safely red. But reinforcements are coming in the form of Lt. Col. Allen West who won the race for Texas GOP Chair early Monday morning.

I just want to say how truly humbled I am by this honor, and that I will work hard for Texas and Texans. I would like to thank my amazing and dedicated team, as well as an incredible number of supporters. Thank you all! Now the work begins… — Allen West (@AllenWest) July 20, 2020

The marathon final day of the Texas Republican Convention culminated with former Chair James Dickey conceding to West around 4:00 am Central Time. West will serve two years. We endorsed West back in September of last year. It’s wonderful to see him emerge victorious. We have reached out to Team West to secure an interview with him on the NOQ Report Podcast, but in the meantime I discussed his victory on Conservative News Briefs.

The fate of the nation may rest on the results coming out of Texas in November. The Republican Party is in good hands as Lt. Col. Allen West will lead the GOP on the quest to Keep Texas Red. Congratulations, Chairman!

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.